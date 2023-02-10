Read full article on original website
James Malenfant
1d ago
If people are stupid enough to buy crypt, they deserve what they get. Thieves stealing from theives. Hardly my problem.
Reply
7
Jenny Gage
1d ago
hmm so what did we all learn from this? Hey every country has their own scars. Look at what Biden did to the pipeline. Work together...forgiveness goes a long ways
Reply(6)
2
Related
msn.com
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Kim Jong Un Vowed To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Warnings For US And Its Allies
Kim Jong Un vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches in October 2022. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint...
North Korea threatens 'overwhelming nuclear force' in response to US military exercises
North Korea incensed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's comments committing to further cooperation with South Korea on conventional, nuclear and missile defense capabilities.
North Korea Forcing Pregnant Women To Give Birth In Warehouses And Hotels Amid COVID-19: Report
As COVID-19 cases in North Korea crossed the three million mark in May 2022, it was reported at the time that Kim Jong-Un-led government was forcing pregnant mothers to give birth in hotels and warehouses that lack proper treatment. What Happened: According to Radio Free Asia, a United States-funded non-profit...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
OilPrice.com
North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Recent developments concerning North Korea pose both traditional and non-traditional security challenges to China. Beijing has both the motivation and the ability to take a leading role in inspiring a change of course by North Korea. China should play a more positive role in the North Korean denuclearization process by...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
North Korea's antique fighter jets are still keeping the US and South Korea on their toes
North Korea deployed hundreds of aircraft during drills in late 2022. In a real war, most of those planes wouldn't make it off the ground.
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
The U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution calling on North Korea to return a navy ship that it seized 55 years ago and now keeps on display as a tourist attraction.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Fallout from suspected spy balloon kills 'huge propaganda win' for China
Until it was shot down it appeared to be peacefully floating across American airspace. But on the ground the suspected use of a spy balloon triggered a diplomatic maelstrom, and experts say it has undermined efforts to repair relations between the U.S. and China. “This incident is incredibly embarrassing for...
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
US to respond to growing North Korea nuclear threat by increasing military presence in South Korea
The US will accelerate its deployment of advanced weapons including fighter warplanes and bombers on the Korean peninsula, the country’s defence secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday after arriving for talks in South Korea.Washington is looking to bolster its joint training and operational planning with its ally as the region witnesses the rising threat of nuclear test and missile launches from North Korea.The US defence secretary met with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-Sup in Seoul and “pledged to further expand and bolster the level and scale of this year’s combined exercises and training,” according to a statement from...
Who is the sleeping giant now?
After the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Imperial Japanese Navy Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto never actually said, “I fear we have awakened a sleeping giant.” But he should have. That line was the invention of a scriptwriter for the 1970 movie, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” Conventional wisdom holds that, after the United States was attacked,…
Washington Examiner
Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders
Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
Photos show what daily life looks like in restrictive North Korea
While North Koreans live within a rigid society with little connection to much of the outside world, they still go day-to-day living their lives.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Comments / 16