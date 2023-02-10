Read full article on original website
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca.
Surf advisory warns of 18-22 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions
A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents. A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey...
