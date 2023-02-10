ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca.

