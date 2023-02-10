ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST. * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 75 to 85 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

Part Of Northbound I-680 Shut Down Due To Fatal Accident

The California Highway Patrol said a fatal accident blocked at least three lanes of northbound Interstate 680 at 10:51 p.m. Sunday near the Berryessa Road onramp in San Jose. It wasn't clear how many vehicles were involved, though the CHP website said a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, possibly a large black truck. Another vehicle was still at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

At-Risk Person Reported Missing Missing

LATHROP (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person in San Joaquin County who is considered at risk. Bhajan Singh, 84, is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and a black and white checkered turban.
LATHROP, CA
SFGate

Two Vehicles Flee Scene Following Fatal Pedestrian Collision Friday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Two vehicles fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian in San Jose early Friday morning. A San Jose police spokesperson said the incident occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. That is when officers responded to the scene to investigate the hit and run collision.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Fremont Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing Fatal Crash

SAN JOSE (BCN) A Fremont man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing the scene of a fatal crash Sunday night in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday. Officers were told of the crash at 10:50 p.m. A 2023 GMC Sierra was traveling...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

New Mexico may seek veto power over spent nuke fuel storage

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate on Monday approved a proposed ban on the local disposal of spent nuclear fuel, unless the state provides its consent first. The bill from Democratic state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, of Las Cruces, could impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico that is expected to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants across the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission may announce a decision as soon as March on whether to grant a license to that project from Holtec International.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Police say drug lab found after San Francisco house blast

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators found an illegal drug lab in the wreckage of a San Francisco house that exploded last week, killing a woman and damaging neighboring homes, police said. Darron Price, 53, was arrested Friday afternoon and was booked into the San Francisco County jail for investigation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

19-Year-Old Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Shooting Last October

SAN MATEO (BCN) A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of a shooting last year in San Mateo, police said. Leimarion Johnson, 19, was in custody in Contra Costa County Jail but was bailing out on Wednesday. San Mateo police detectives met Johnson and arrested him as he was released from custody and booked him in to San Mateo County Jail.
SAN MATEO, CA

