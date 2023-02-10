Read full article on original website
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST. * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 75 to 85 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down...
Surf advisory warns of 18-22 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions
A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents. A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey...
Blast of Arctic air to push down San Francisco Bay Area temperatures
After a bout of warm sunny weather Sunday, it's about to get chilly in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Part Of Northbound I-680 Shut Down Due To Fatal Accident
The California Highway Patrol said a fatal accident blocked at least three lanes of northbound Interstate 680 at 10:51 p.m. Sunday near the Berryessa Road onramp in San Jose. It wasn't clear how many vehicles were involved, though the CHP website said a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, possibly a large black truck. Another vehicle was still at the scene.
At-Risk Person Reported Missing Missing
LATHROP (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person in San Joaquin County who is considered at risk. Bhajan Singh, 84, is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and a black and white checkered turban.
Racist joke involving cotton balls roils Bay Area school
Officials say the racist joke was aimed at making fun of Black History Month.
Two Vehicles Flee Scene Following Fatal Pedestrian Collision Friday
SAN JOSE (BCN) Two vehicles fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian in San Jose early Friday morning. A San Jose police spokesperson said the incident occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. That is when officers responded to the scene to investigate the hit and run collision.
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
More Bay Area pharmacies will close permanently
The new closures will add to an already shrinking list of pharmacies.
Fremont Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing Fatal Crash
SAN JOSE (BCN) A Fremont man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing the scene of a fatal crash Sunday night in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday. Officers were told of the crash at 10:50 p.m. A 2023 GMC Sierra was traveling...
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
Car drives into Lids store at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf during alleged burglary
The suspects fled before police arrived.
New Mexico may seek veto power over spent nuke fuel storage
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate on Monday approved a proposed ban on the local disposal of spent nuclear fuel, unless the state provides its consent first. The bill from Democratic state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, of Las Cruces, could impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico that is expected to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants across the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission may announce a decision as soon as March on whether to grant a license to that project from Holtec International.
Video shows the instant a home in San Francisco's Sunset District exploded
"Many Sunset residents felt and heard the explosion and were shaken up."
Berkeley’s new Berserk Burger brings NYC’s chopped cheese to the Bay Area
Have you ever tried a chopped cheese?
Police say drug lab found after San Francisco house blast
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators found an illegal drug lab in the wreckage of a San Francisco house that exploded last week, killing a woman and damaging neighboring homes, police said. Darron Price, 53, was arrested Friday afternoon and was booked into the San Francisco County jail for investigation...
Sparkling Glass House Tees Up Carmel's Best Ocean Views for $18.5M
We all know that people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. But at one glass beauty in Carmel, CA, you can nearly toss a pebble into the ocean from its breathtaking locale. This eye-catching masterpiece was built in 2015 and features a stylish, modern design. "The house was custom-built by...
19-Year-Old Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Shooting Last October
SAN MATEO (BCN) A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of a shooting last year in San Mateo, police said. Leimarion Johnson, 19, was in custody in Contra Costa County Jail but was bailing out on Wednesday. San Mateo police detectives met Johnson and arrested him as he was released from custody and booked him in to San Mateo County Jail.
San Francisco's smallest park has the biggest view
The park was built by a man looking for peace and quiet.
Michelin-starred team Quince opening new San Francisco cafe
The new cafe is within walking distance of Quince and Cotogna.
