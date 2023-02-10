Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
STAYCATION IN THE SKY WITH SLS DUBAI’S CLOUD 9
The luxurious SLS Dubai has introduced the most relaxing offering for guests this winter: a premium “Cloud 9” staycation. Discover the perfect indulgence for a blissful winter experience, guaranteed to refresh, recharge, and restart your wellbeing. Available from now until March, guests can book a room for two...
hotelnewsme.com
RAFFLES THE PALM SHOOTS FOR THE STARS
Raffles The Palm Dubai welcomes three highly skilled and experienced chefs to elevate the culinary offering at MATAGI. The newly appointed team includes Kappo Master Chef Shimoda, Kaiseki Master Chef Kitada, and Sushi Master Chef Kenji. The three chefs will reinvent the menu at MATAGI and craft an authentic Japanese experience taking guests on a culinary journey like no other.
hotelnewsme.com
IT’S A FESTA AT ALL YOU CAN EAT BRAZILIAN CHURRASCO AT FOGUEIRA, DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT JUMEIRAH BEACH
Gather your amigos and prepare for an amusing “Carnival” at the Brazilian churrasco restaurant Fogueira, in Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence. This February, the restaurant is launching a new all you can eat “Rio Carnival” Brunch, inviting guests to tuck into delicious food while enjoying live band music, samba dancers and Glitterbox “Rio-inspired” makeup and hair.
Comments / 0