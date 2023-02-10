Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Vaccine mandate lifted for NYC workers: 4 things to know about guidelines for school staff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will no longer require its employees to be vaccinated for the coronavirus (COVID-19), which includes school teachers and staff, and the vaccine mandate for all visitors to public school buildings is no longer in effect, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. Adams said...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NYS School Boards Association on future of foundation aid, universal school meals
Public schools across New York state received record funding this year in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget, including the balance of promised foundation aid, the largest bulk of money schools receive from the state. The foundation aid formula was originally created in 2007 – stemming from a court ruling...
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
NYS Worker Bonus Program: $500 to $3,000 cash available: See who is eligible for extra money
Living in a big place like New York State is like a dream come true. We all want a good life; we all need a place where there are endless opportunities and options to grow ourselves personally and professionally.
Niagara Falls Reporter
NYS Senate “Honors” Student Leaders with Useless Gesture
The New York State Senate’s Youth Leadership Recognition Award program honors outstanding students who will become our future leaders. Eligible students include current sophomores, juniors, and seniors who excel not only academically, but through leadership in extracurricular and volunteer activities. Students selected to receive the New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award will receive a congratulatory personalized certificate from your Senator.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Support grows for 'climate negligence' measure in New York
A bill meant to make it easier to sue oil and gas companies for their role in climate change is picking up steam in the state Legislature with the backing of Assemblymember Michaelle Solages backing the measure in her chamber, it was announced on Friday. Solages and State Sen. Zellnor...
Nursing shortage and training shortfalls are linked in N.J. Can Rutgers be part of the solution?
Amid a crippling nursing shortage, thousands of potential nursing candidates are turned away each year from training programs throughout New Jersey. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the shortage — with nurses quitting or retiring in droves — but that’s only part of the problem. Another major issue is finding the capacity to educate the sheer number of nursing school candidates who apply each year.
bellportvillageny.gov
Support for One of Our South Country School District Students
Teal Ribbons are going to be on display throughout the Village and the South Country School District to show support for a Bellport High School student who is currently receiving life-saving medical care. Your support, prayers and well wishes are greatly appreciated!!!
CDC Adds COVID to List of Regularly Scheduled Vaccines for Children and Adults
CDC Adds COVID to List of Regularly Scheduled Vaccines for Children and Adults: NY & NJPhoto by(@shaunl/iStock) The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has officially added the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of conventional vaccines for children and adults.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo clergy signal opposition to proposed menthol cigarette ban in New York
The proposed ban on flavored tobacco products in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget plan has drawn opposition from members of the clergy, who in a letter set to be released later on Monday pointed to civil rights and criminal justice concerns with the implications of banning menthol cigarettes in New York.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Hochul gets Omicron booster shot, says New Yorkers should too
Governor Kathy Hochul received a new COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday while giving an update on infection status. The Governor took the jab inside Harlem’s Boriken Neighborhood Health Center located at 2265 3rd Avenue. This new booster is specifically designed to combat the Omicron variant, which Hochul declared officially available to the public.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: No plans to change COVID-19 vaccine rule for health care workers
Workers in the health care field will continue to be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as other pandemic-era regulations like requiring facemasks inside health care facilities are ending, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said. The ongoing vaccination requirement is consistent with federal policy set by the Centers for Medicaid...
Program helps educate kids about homeownership, inequitable housing practices in Black communities
Together the organizations aim to expand Black homeownership by empowering children as young as eight years old to believe owning their own home is possible, even in a city as expensive as New York.
New York's "Mandated" Housing Construction Strategy Faces Pushback From Local Leaders
In New York State, the governor's plan to override local and municipal zoning in suburban communities outside the city has not gone over well with local residents and elected officials. The plan, announced this year, would give the state authority to push through local zoning and ordinance limitations in areas that were not in compliance with housing targets set by the governor's office.
Food Stamp Recipients In New York State Will Get $234 Million More In Benefits
New Yorkers who get food stamps will receive more money this month. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, February 10, 2023, that everyone enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see extra funds in their account for February. A supplemental allotment of food benefits will be issued to all New...
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
proclaimerscv.com
NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits
Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
NY SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits
All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change
New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
