NYS School Boards Association on future of foundation aid, universal school meals

Public schools across New York state received record funding this year in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget, including the balance of promised foundation aid, the largest bulk of money schools receive from the state. The foundation aid formula was originally created in 2007 – stemming from a court ruling...
NYS Senate “Honors” Student Leaders with Useless Gesture

The New York State Senate’s Youth Leadership Recognition Award program honors outstanding students who will become our future leaders. Eligible students include current sophomores, juniors, and seniors who excel not only academically, but through leadership in extracurricular and volunteer activities. Students selected to receive the New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award will receive a congratulatory personalized certificate from your Senator.
Support grows for 'climate negligence' measure in New York

A bill meant to make it easier to sue oil and gas companies for their role in climate change is picking up steam in the state Legislature with the backing of Assemblymember Michaelle Solages backing the measure in her chamber, it was announced on Friday. Solages and State Sen. Zellnor...
Nursing shortage and training shortfalls are linked in N.J. Can Rutgers be part of the solution?

Amid a crippling nursing shortage, thousands of potential nursing candidates are turned away each year from training programs throughout New Jersey. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the shortage — with nurses quitting or retiring in droves — but that’s only part of the problem. Another major issue is finding the capacity to educate the sheer number of nursing school candidates who apply each year.
Support for One of Our South Country School District Students

Teal Ribbons are going to be on display throughout the Village and the South Country School District to show support for a Bellport High School student who is currently receiving life-saving medical care. Your support, prayers and well wishes are greatly appreciated!!!
Buffalo clergy signal opposition to proposed menthol cigarette ban in New York

The proposed ban on flavored tobacco products in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget plan has drawn opposition from members of the clergy, who in a letter set to be released later on Monday pointed to civil rights and criminal justice concerns with the implications of banning menthol cigarettes in New York.
Hochul gets Omicron booster shot, says New Yorkers should too

Governor Kathy Hochul received a new COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday while giving an update on infection status. The Governor took the jab inside Harlem’s Boriken Neighborhood Health Center located at 2265 3rd Avenue. This new booster is specifically designed to combat the Omicron variant, which Hochul declared officially available to the public.
Hochul: No plans to change COVID-19 vaccine rule for health care workers

Workers in the health care field will continue to be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as other pandemic-era regulations like requiring facemasks inside health care facilities are ending, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said. The ongoing vaccination requirement is consistent with federal policy set by the Centers for Medicaid...
New York's "Mandated" Housing Construction Strategy Faces Pushback From Local Leaders

In New York State, the governor's plan to override local and municipal zoning in suburban communities outside the city has not gone over well with local residents and elected officials. The plan, announced this year, would give the state authority to push through local zoning and ordinance limitations in areas that were not in compliance with housing targets set by the governor's office.
NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits

Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change

New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
