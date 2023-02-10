Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLFI.com
Polar Plunge raises over $50,000 for Special Olympics Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday morning's annual West Lafayette Polar Plunge has raised over $50,000 in support of Special Olympics Indiana. 257 people took that ice cold dip, including five of our very own News 18 crew. Organizer Lynn Noble says participation for the 2023 Plunge is a...
cbs4indy.com
Spring temperatures show up early for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Major surge of warm air is on the way to Indiana!. Sunny conditions always benefit a warm up and we’ve seen exactly that on this Super Bowl Sunday. High temps have reached the 50s across Indiana and much of the region. With the exception of a few clouds overnight, the sun will not be going anywhere on Monday either.
Ocampo, Snider, Jay County shine at IHSAA Wrestling semi-state
Snider sophomore Julianna Ocampo beat nearly all the boys in her bracket to clinch back-to-back trips to the IHSAA State Finals.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IHSAA reveals girls basketball semi-state pairings
Snider, Fairfield, Tippecanoe Valley and Central Noble will each need to win two games to advance to the IHSAA State Finals.
WLFI.com
Lights in sky over Greater Lafayette identified as Starlink satellites
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple people reached out to News 18 late Sunday to report a string of lights in the sky above Lafayette, West Lafayette and Brookston. Police dispatch centers also received reports of the sightings. Multiple sources confirm the lights were SpaceX Starlink satellites. Those sources...
cbs4indy.com
Heating up like its spring in Indiana!
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories. Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Laura...
cbs4indy.com
Spring like weather pattern in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A very warm pattern is setting up for Indiana this week! Get ready for days in the 50’s and 60’s ahead!. Light rain showers are a possibility by Tuesday of next week. However, the better chance for heavier rainfall will be Wednesday night into Thursday. This will come with a brief, but strong surge of warmer air in the low to middle 60s. Right after that, however, temperatures fall right back into a cooler pattern by Friday of next week.
WLFI.com
Lafayette annexes more than 130 acres of land near Dayton
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The City of Lafayette announced it will be adding the Carr Family Farms property into city limits. This will add over 130 acres of land to Lafayette. Mayor Tony Roswarski says this annexation was easy for both sides involved. "The land owner approached us. It was...
WLFI.com
Delphi FFA students help community members through work auction fundraiser
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — FFA members at Delphi Community High School are ready to help the community. Community members looking for a helping-hand are encouraged to attend the Delphi FFA Work Auction tonight. Community members, and local businesses, can hire the talented FFA members for an 8-hour workday.
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up heading for Indiana next week
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4...
2 Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some amazing food in the state of Indiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
WNDU
Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
tourcounsel.com
Hamilton Town Center | Mall in Noblesville, Indiana
Hamilton Town Center is a retail lifestyle center in Noblesville, Indiana, United States. Opened in 2008, it is managed by Simon Property Group, who owns 50% of it. The center opened in 2008 with Dick's Sporting Goods, J. C. Penney, Bed Bath & Beyond, Borders Books & Music (closed 2011), Designer Shoe Warehouse, Ulta, Stein Mart, and Squeeze Play are among its anchor stores.
Avon shop owner's friendship with 84-year-old customer leads to acts of kindness
AVON, Ind. — Chocolate and love go hand in hand, especially around Valentine's Day. Love for chocolate also led to a sweet friendship in Hendricks County that spans generations, linked strangers and inspired a selfless gift. At The Fudge Kettle in Avon, creating candy is more than a job...
WLFI.com
Vehicle found engulfed in flames
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — White County Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 crews are currently fighting a vehicle fire at an intersection. The original call came in before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on scene then found a vehicle engulfed in flames when they reached the intersection of 400 North and 100 West in White County.
Woman says she was attacked by dog and no emergency personnel followed up
An Indianapolis woman wants answers after a dog bit her in August by her home on Indy's West side.
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
Indiana State Police: 154 pounds of cocaine found in traffic stop by K9
The amount of cocaine is valued at 2.8 million dollars, according to the Indiana State Police Drug Investigations Section.
A call goes out for fully funded mental health crisis response in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people attended a rally at New Direction Church on East 38th Street in Indianapolis Saturday to call on Indiana lawmakers to fully fund a bill that would pay for trained professionals to respond to mental health crises. "A person to call. A person to come...
Comments / 0