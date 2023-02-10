ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Polar Plunge raises over $50,000 for Special Olympics Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday morning's annual West Lafayette Polar Plunge has raised over $50,000 in support of Special Olympics Indiana. 257 people took that ice cold dip, including five of our very own News 18 crew. Organizer Lynn Noble says participation for the 2023 Plunge is a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Spring temperatures show up early for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Major surge of warm air is on the way to Indiana!. Sunny conditions always benefit a warm up and we’ve seen exactly that on this Super Bowl Sunday. High temps have reached the 50s across Indiana and much of the region. With the exception of a few clouds overnight, the sun will not be going anywhere on Monday either.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Lights in sky over Greater Lafayette identified as Starlink satellites

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple people reached out to News 18 late Sunday to report a string of lights in the sky above Lafayette, West Lafayette and Brookston. Police dispatch centers also received reports of the sightings. Multiple sources confirm the lights were SpaceX Starlink satellites. Those sources...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Heating up like its spring in Indiana!

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories. Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Laura...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Spring like weather pattern in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A very warm pattern is setting up for Indiana this week! Get ready for days in the 50’s and 60’s ahead!. Light rain showers are a possibility by Tuesday of next week. However, the better chance for heavier rainfall will be Wednesday night into Thursday. This will come with a brief, but strong surge of warmer air in the low to middle 60s. Right after that, however, temperatures fall right back into a cooler pattern by Friday of next week.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Lafayette annexes more than 130 acres of land near Dayton

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The City of Lafayette announced it will be adding the Carr Family Farms property into city limits. This will add over 130 acres of land to Lafayette. Mayor Tony Roswarski says this annexation was easy for both sides involved. "The land owner approached us. It was...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Delphi FFA students help community members through work auction fundraiser

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — FFA members at Delphi Community High School are ready to help the community. Community members looking for a helping-hand are encouraged to attend the Delphi FFA Work Auction tonight. Community members, and local businesses, can hire the talented FFA members for an 8-hour workday.
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up heading for Indiana next week

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Hamilton Town Center | Mall in Noblesville, Indiana

Hamilton Town Center is a retail lifestyle center in Noblesville, Indiana, United States. Opened in 2008, it is managed by Simon Property Group, who owns 50% of it. The center opened in 2008 with Dick's Sporting Goods, J. C. Penney, Bed Bath & Beyond, Borders Books & Music (closed 2011), Designer Shoe Warehouse, Ulta, Stein Mart, and Squeeze Play are among its anchor stores.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Vehicle found engulfed in flames

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — White County Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 crews are currently fighting a vehicle fire at an intersection. The original call came in before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on scene then found a vehicle engulfed in flames when they reached the intersection of 400 North and 100 West in White County.
FOX59

Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

