This should really be called “All about three places on the Taco Trail” in Oxnard California because we only got as far as three places before our bellies were too full to eat anything else. My family arrived in Oxnard on our trip with Visit Oxnard on an extremely rainy and unusually weatherful weekend and we were eating dinner at The Haven at Whitesails (more on this soon) and discussing what we should do the next day when I noticed one of my kids enjoying the tacos he ordered. This reminded me of the Taco Trail I’d read about on the Oxnard tourism website. Do you think you can eat at 15 taco places tomorrow? Should we try and conquer the Taco Trail?

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO