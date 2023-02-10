ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

anemeraldcitylife.com

All about the Taco Trail in Oxnard California

This should really be called “All about three places on the Taco Trail” in Oxnard California because we only got as far as three places before our bellies were too full to eat anything else. My family arrived in Oxnard on our trip with Visit Oxnard on an extremely rainy and unusually weatherful weekend and we were eating dinner at The Haven at Whitesails (more on this soon) and discussing what we should do the next day when I noticed one of my kids enjoying the tacos he ordered. This reminded me of the Taco Trail I’d read about on the Oxnard tourism website. Do you think you can eat at 15 taco places tomorrow? Should we try and conquer the Taco Trail?
OXNARD, CA
sitelinesb.com

Gala Brings Style and Buzz to Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Scene

Anyone opening a restaurant will invariably be asked what kind of restaurant it will be—indeed, while I was interviewing Tara Penke at Gala, several folks wandered in with that very question. Penke has been struggling with how to answer, however: Gala isn’t a Spanish restaurant, per se, despite the fact that she and her husband, chef Jaime Riesco, spent nearly two decades in Barcelona and have a restaurant there. And it’s not Chilean, even though Riesco was born in Santiago. What it is, at least in my view, is the kind of restaurant you see more in big cities—a place where the chef-owners cook the food they love, whatever its inspiration may be. “Jaime is a one-man show in the kitchen for now, and I handle the front of house,” says Penke. “We’re a true mom-and-pop.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Party time: A Night to Shine returns to Bakersfield

Heather Ueberroth raised her hands high with excitement as if she were crossing a finish line amid cheers along a red carpet at Crossroads Christian Fellowship church Friday night. Ueberroth, 38, of Bakersfield, was in a celebratory mood because “A Night to Shine” — the prom-like event for individuals with...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

A different Shah excited to return to Bakersfield Open

Manav Shah is a much different golfer from last year when he finished tied for 11th at the Bakersfield Open. Shah, a Centennial High alumnus who won the Bakersfield Open in 2018 and 2021, has since experienced two life-altering events, one on the course and the other away from the links.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: They bring it on themselves

Regarding Steve Smith's letter of Feb. 9, "Officers, deputies put their lives on the line" — right on target, Steve. Those who risk a violent outcome when dealing with law enforcement, with few exceptions, bring it on themselves by their own behavior. The "silent majority" is with you on this, Steve.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Channel 3-12

First responders respond to film festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-First responders came to the rescue of a film festival fan on Saturday night. Firefighters and an ambulance arrived moments after Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis walked onto the red carpet at the Arlington Theater. Some people thought a fan had fainted, but it it appears a woman near the front of the The post First responders respond to film festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Chamber asks Bakersfield to shop local with second annual Valentine’s Day promotion

Being locally owned is no minor selling point at Cornerstone Bakery on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield. When owner Jennifer Mebane goes on social media to promote her shop’s latest creations — lately, that includes gift baskets, sugar cookies and “everything hearts and love-related” — she makes sure to include the hashtag #familyownedbusiness.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KEYT

Protesters and supporters turn out at Santa Barbara drag story hour

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Supporters of a Santa Barbara drag queen story hour rallied against protesters Saturday morning. The Crafter's Library in La Arcada Plaza hosted the drag story hour with local drag queen Miss Angel. More than 50 people showed up to counter-protest those against the event. Linda Foster,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
moorparkreporter.com

Moorpark College wrestler found dead in Santa Monica Mountains

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office located the body of a Moorpark College student who had been declared missing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Feb. 2, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body to be that of Zachary Zernik, a 22-year-old Moorpark College wrestling student who had left for the Wendy Potrero Trailhead on Saturday, Jan. 28.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: El Pollo Riko

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Joe and Adrian Behar, the owners of El Pollo Riko, and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss the history of El Pollo Riko, the backbone of the business, and delicious chicken. El Pollo Riko is a Latin fusion, Mexican, Central American, and South American restaurant in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record

The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

