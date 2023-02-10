Read full article on original website
Related
anemeraldcitylife.com
All about the Taco Trail in Oxnard California
This should really be called “All about three places on the Taco Trail” in Oxnard California because we only got as far as three places before our bellies were too full to eat anything else. My family arrived in Oxnard on our trip with Visit Oxnard on an extremely rainy and unusually weatherful weekend and we were eating dinner at The Haven at Whitesails (more on this soon) and discussing what we should do the next day when I noticed one of my kids enjoying the tacos he ordered. This reminded me of the Taco Trail I’d read about on the Oxnard tourism website. Do you think you can eat at 15 taco places tomorrow? Should we try and conquer the Taco Trail?
sitelinesb.com
Gala Brings Style and Buzz to Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Scene
Anyone opening a restaurant will invariably be asked what kind of restaurant it will be—indeed, while I was interviewing Tara Penke at Gala, several folks wandered in with that very question. Penke has been struggling with how to answer, however: Gala isn’t a Spanish restaurant, per se, despite the fact that she and her husband, chef Jaime Riesco, spent nearly two decades in Barcelona and have a restaurant there. And it’s not Chilean, even though Riesco was born in Santiago. What it is, at least in my view, is the kind of restaurant you see more in big cities—a place where the chef-owners cook the food they love, whatever its inspiration may be. “Jaime is a one-man show in the kitchen for now, and I handle the front of house,” says Penke. “We’re a true mom-and-pop.”
dailyovation.com
Jim Clendenen Tribute Dinner Hosted by Hitching Post 2, Benefiting Santa Barbara Charities
Hitching Post 2 Hosts Jim Clendenen Tribute Dinner, Benefiting Santa Barbara Charities. Winemakers, Chefs, Vineyard Owners and Friends Gather to Honor the Legacy of Santa Barbara County Wines First Ambassador Raising $100,000 for Direct Relief and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast. On February 4, 2023, Jami and...
Bakersfield Now
From tragedy to triumph: The backstory and DNA results of Charlie
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Charlie is my dog but has grown to be the loved Eyewitness News dog. Though his current life story could be a dog's dream, many describe his past as tragic. In April of 2020, Charlie was abandoned in a black plastic bag near Mcaurther Park...
Bakersfield Californian
Party time: A Night to Shine returns to Bakersfield
Heather Ueberroth raised her hands high with excitement as if she were crossing a finish line amid cheers along a red carpet at Crossroads Christian Fellowship church Friday night. Ueberroth, 38, of Bakersfield, was in a celebratory mood because “A Night to Shine” — the prom-like event for individuals with...
Bakersfield Californian
A different Shah excited to return to Bakersfield Open
Manav Shah is a much different golfer from last year when he finished tied for 11th at the Bakersfield Open. Shah, a Centennial High alumnus who won the Bakersfield Open in 2018 and 2021, has since experienced two life-altering events, one on the course and the other away from the links.
East Arrellaga Street and Santa Barbara Street briefly closed after five car collision
A five-car collision briefly closed the roadways at east Arrellaga Street and Santa Barbara Street Monday morning around 11 a.m, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post East Arrellaga Street and Santa Barbara Street briefly closed after five car collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: They bring it on themselves
Regarding Steve Smith's letter of Feb. 9, "Officers, deputies put their lives on the line" — right on target, Steve. Those who risk a violent outcome when dealing with law enforcement, with few exceptions, bring it on themselves by their own behavior. The "silent majority" is with you on this, Steve.
Mysterious billionaire toymaker is holding legendary Calif. hotel ‘hostage’
Why one of California's luxury hotels still hasn't reopened after 1,000 days.
First responders respond to film festival
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-First responders came to the rescue of a film festival fan on Saturday night. Firefighters and an ambulance arrived moments after Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis walked onto the red carpet at the Arlington Theater. Some people thought a fan had fainted, but it it appears a woman near the front of the The post First responders respond to film festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
6 Low-Income Condos Planned by Habitat for Humanity Near Santa Barbara Junior High
Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is looking to build six condominiums for low-income individuals to be able to afford home ownership in Santa Barbara. Proposed for two parcels at 710 and 712 E. Cota St. across from Santa Barbara Junior High School, the project includes two three-unit condominiums, one on each address.
Bakersfield Californian
Chamber asks Bakersfield to shop local with second annual Valentine’s Day promotion
Being locally owned is no minor selling point at Cornerstone Bakery on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield. When owner Jennifer Mebane goes on social media to promote her shop’s latest creations — lately, that includes gift baskets, sugar cookies and “everything hearts and love-related” — she makes sure to include the hashtag #familyownedbusiness.
KEYT
Protesters and supporters turn out at Santa Barbara drag story hour
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Supporters of a Santa Barbara drag queen story hour rallied against protesters Saturday morning. The Crafter's Library in La Arcada Plaza hosted the drag story hour with local drag queen Miss Angel. More than 50 people showed up to counter-protest those against the event. Linda Foster,...
moorparkreporter.com
Moorpark College wrestler found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
The Ventura County Sheriff’s office located the body of a Moorpark College student who had been declared missing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Feb. 2, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body to be that of Zachary Zernik, a 22-year-old Moorpark College wrestling student who had left for the Wendy Potrero Trailhead on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: El Pollo Riko
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Joe and Adrian Behar, the owners of El Pollo Riko, and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss the history of El Pollo Riko, the backbone of the business, and delicious chicken. El Pollo Riko is a Latin fusion, Mexican, Central American, and South American restaurant in Bakersfield.
KEYT
Drag Queen Story Hour in Santa Barbara sparks debate on children’s safety
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour event in Santa Barbara is sparking debate on children's safety. Opponents say drag queen story hours have a bad influence on children, while proponents say the events provide safe spaces for all children. The Crafter's Library in La Arcada Plaza...
Hwy. 101 will be closed in Santa Barbara County tonight. Here’s what it means for drivers
All lanes of the highway will be closed for up to 11 hours overnight, Caltrans said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from […]
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
Comments / 2