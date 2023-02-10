Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Make the ultimate game day feast with these Super Bowl recipes
Pitmaster Megan Day from Burnt Finger Barbecue in Kansas City shares her secret for tasty ribs, while chef and Philly native Mike Solomonov demonstrates how to make za’atar wings.Feb. 10, 2023.
The Farmer's Dog's emotional Super Bowl commercial earns USA TODAY Ad Meter title
Boutique dog food burrowed its way into the hearts of the most discerning Super Bowl commercial viewers.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Super Bowl advice
Some years ago, a lady acquaintance told me of unhappiness with her boyfriend. I suggested she not make any deep personal decisions between Halloween and Super Bowl Sunday. Just offer him a beer at halftime. Then decide. Weeks later I was at a family gathering for a Super Bowl party....
Easy 7-layer dip, game day or party time favorite
7-layer dip is truly a party favorite, whether buying a store made version or making your own. This Tex-Mex inspired dip is the perfect blend of refried beans, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and cheese topped with fresh vegetables for the perfect finish. It can be served with corn or tortilla chips, just depending on your preference. It is easy and affordable to make and always a crowd pleaser.
Puppy Bowl 2023: Meet the 33 perfect puppies participating
Everyone around the country is excited to watch the big game this weekend as incredible athletes take the field to face off for the most prestigious trophy. I’m talking, of course, about Puppy Bowl XIX. Dozens of the cutest and snuggliest puppies will battle for the Lombarky Trophy and the the honor of propelling either Team Fluff or Team Ruff to victory.
Guacamole - a Super Bowl Favorite
The next item we're making for our Super Bowl Sunday celebration is Guacamole. This is another highly rated recipe (4.98-star from 378 votes when I last checked) and it's out of this world! I never realized how easy it was to make Guacamole. When selecting avocados, make sure they are ripe but not overly soft or mushy. Press on one end of the avocado and you're looking for ones that are firm but still have some give in them. I hope you enjoy this - we've already sampled some of this batch!
AOL Corp
Rob Gronkowski declares he's 'the No. 1 breakfast-cooker out there.' Find out the dish that's his 'claim to fame.'
Because food connects us all, Yahoo Life is serving up a heaping plateful of table talk with people who are passionate about what's on their menu in Deglazed, a series about food. Rob Gronkowski may be known for his moves on the football field, but the former NFL tight end...
Comments / 0