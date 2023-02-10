ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Super Bowl advice

Some years ago, a lady acquaintance told me of unhappiness with her boyfriend. I suggested she not make any deep personal decisions between Halloween and Super Bowl Sunday. Just offer him a beer at halftime. Then decide. Weeks later I was at a family gathering for a Super Bowl party....
Tina Howell

Easy 7-layer dip, game day or party time favorite

7-layer dip is truly a party favorite, whether buying a store made version or making your own. This Tex-Mex inspired dip is the perfect blend of refried beans, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and cheese topped with fresh vegetables for the perfect finish. It can be served with corn or tortilla chips, just depending on your preference. It is easy and affordable to make and always a crowd pleaser.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Puppy Bowl 2023: Meet the 33 perfect puppies participating

Everyone around the country is excited to watch the big game this weekend as incredible athletes take the field to face off for the most prestigious trophy. I’m talking, of course, about Puppy Bowl XIX. Dozens of the cutest and snuggliest puppies will battle for the Lombarky Trophy and the the honor of propelling either Team Fluff or Team Ruff to victory.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Guacamole - a Super Bowl Favorite

The next item we're making for our Super Bowl Sunday celebration is Guacamole. This is another highly rated recipe (4.98-star from 378 votes when I last checked) and it's out of this world! I never realized how easy it was to make Guacamole. When selecting avocados, make sure they are ripe but not overly soft or mushy. Press on one end of the avocado and you're looking for ones that are firm but still have some give in them. I hope you enjoy this - we've already sampled some of this batch!

