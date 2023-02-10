Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
ringsidenews.com
Rumor Killer On WWE Having Issues With Lacey Evans
WWE only has so many hours of television time that they can fill up every week. Lacey Evans hasn’t found much time for herself in recent memory, and the rumor mill might suggest that there is trouble for the Lady of WWE. That is not the case at all.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return
Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
wrestlinginc.com
Current Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber
With just six days to go before the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the current betting odds on the winners of each announced match have been revealed. As of now, only four matches for the event have been confirmed, with two of them being the titular Elimination Chamber matches. While the women's chamber match will be fought over a shot to wrestle Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, the men of "WWE Raw" will compete in the first-ever United States Championship Elimination Chamber match in history.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
411mania.com
WWE News: Adam Pearce Explains He and Roman Reigns Have ‘Mutual Respect’ For Each Other, Sami Zayn Attempts to Bake Some Cupcakes
– In response to a fan tweet, Adam Pearce denied that there is any feud between him and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Pearce, they have mutual respect for one another. Adam Pearce wrote, “There is no feud. There is mutual respect and understanding.” You can check...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Tragedy Rekindled Matt Taven's Interest In Pro Wrestling
Matt Taven made his pro wrestling debut in 2008. Since then, the former Ring of Honor World Champion has performed for various promotions and has recently begun to appear on AEW programming with his longtime tag team partner Mike Bennett. Taven revealed in a recent interview that a tragic incident contributed to him pursuing a career in pro wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Re-Signs Champions To New Contracts
There is always a bit of contract news going around AEW. This is no different as the company has locked down two of their champions. Austin and Colton Gunn just won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite. That win was rather controversial, but it happened nonetheless. Now, it seems that they are going to stick around Tony Khan’s company.
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive
While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
bodyslam.net
WWE Write The Usos Off TV Due To Upcoming Trip To Canada
As seen on WWE SmackDown this week, Jey Uso reunited with Jimmy Uso to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The twins had a successful title defense. Jimmy asked Jey about his loyalty to The Bloodline after the match. Jey didn’t give a definitive answer....
Does Sami Zayn Have a Chance Against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?
Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this coming Saturday at the Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Zayn will have the home-field advantage with the show being in his hometown of Montreal and is riding a massive wave of momentum given how fans reacted to him finally turning his back on ...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Calls Roman Reigns The Biggest Abuser & Liar In WWE
Sami Zayn has been a staple of the WWE universe for nearly a decade and has continuously honed his skills, elevating his performance with each passing year. He has an exceptional ability to bring life to every character he portrays, including his current one, The Bloodline, which he has successfully turned into a fan-favorite. He is also engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns after being by Reigns’ site for many months. In fact, Zayn called Reigns the biggest abuser and liar in WWE.
PWMania
Ricardo Rodriguez Believed a Former WWE Manager Was a Racist Due to His Gimmick
Dutch Mantell recently spoke on his podcast, “Story Time with Dutch Mantell,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ricardo Rodriguez, Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer, who legitimately believed that he was racist. Mantell returned to the WWE, working as an anti-immigrant heel alongside Jack Swagger...
PWMania
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sami Zayn's Status For Tonight's WWE Raw
We're less than a week away from the highly-anticipated Elimination Chamber, and with tonight bringing the go-home edition of "WWE Raw," things should heat up rather quickly. Ahead of this evening's show, PWInsider Elite has revealed that there are plans for Sami Zayn to be on the broadcast, continuing the build to his match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns advertised for upcoming WWE Raw
Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw next month as the company moves closer to WrestleMania 39. “The Tribal Chief” is now advertised to appear at the Raw event on March 20 from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center. The arena is advertising him for the show.
