ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in separate DC vehicle crashes

Two separate accidents involving vehicles in D.C. Saturday morning left a man dead and a woman with serious injuries, according to D.C. police. Police said shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Georgia Avenue and Ingraham Street Northwest for a report of a vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found...
WTOP

DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder

A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

DC police identify man wounded by officer in Anacostia shooting

D.C. police have released the name of a suspect connected to an assault in Anacostia Friday morning, and another man who was shot by an officer investigating that assault. In a news release sent out on Sunday, police identified 38-year-old Steven Shaw of Northeast D.C. as the man who was shot by an officer canvassing the area after the reported assault. Police have not connected Shaw to the assault.
WTOP

Annual DC undie run raises over $140K for genetic disorder research

Hundreds of runners turned up in different types of underwear and costumes to make a mile-long jaunt along The Wharf in D.C. Saturday for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Since 2010, people have been taking part in these undie runs in D.C. and other U.S. cities to raise money for research on neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder of the nervous system that mainly affects how nerve cells form and grow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy