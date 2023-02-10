ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Protesters against authorities clearing downtown DC homeless encampment

People trying to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment in D.C. showed up at the U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday to protest. Several dozen people chanted, “Stop the sweep.” They also sang and gave speeches in an effort to try and stop the clearing of of a homeless encampment at McPherson Square, which is managed by the National Park Service.
Fairfax Co. police say THC-infused sports drinks being marketed to kids

Along with candy laced with fentanyl and candy containing THC, police officers say they’re now seeing THC-infused drinks marketed to kids. Drugs are now being marketed to kids in drink form, and concerningly, there is no telling how much THC or what else could be in the drinks, police said.
FCSO investigates a case of animal cruelty

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced an investigation into possible animal cruelty. On Sun. morning Feb. 12 around 4 a.m. Deputies were called to the intersection of Maple and Tomahawk Trails in Frederick County. Upon arrival the Deputies found the carcass of a cat hanging on a street...
Route 11 Potato Chip Factory – Mt Jackson, VA

Sponsored Post – Visit Shenandoah County hosted our visit to Route 11 Potato Chips. All opinions are my own. Route 11 Potato Chips were founded in 1992 in Middletown, Virginia. The chip company features old-fashioned kettle cooked chips that come in many flavors. In 2008, the company built a...
Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia

Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland

SUITLAND, MD – A 19-yeaer-old male was shot and killed Friday morning in Suitland. According to police, 19-year-old Tolonzo Stephon Rhodes of Washington, DC was found dead inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At around 6:40 am, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.      The post 19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland appeared first on Shore News Network.
THE LITTLE PARK THAT COULD

Hello everyone – Story & Photos by Joe Stevens. There is a saying in the ski industry that goes something like this, “If you want to make a little bit of money in the ski industry, start with a lot” or something like that as I remember. If you have noticed, there hasn’t been a new ski area started in this neck of the woods since Whitetail Ski Resort in southern Pennsylvania in the early 90’s.
DC man killed in Southeast shooting: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. Once officers...
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder

A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
2 killed, 1 hurt in Charles Co. shooting

Two people were killed and another person wounded when shots were fired on Shelton Court, alongside Route 210, in Charles County, Maryland, early Monday afternoon. In what a spokesperson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office called an “isolated incident,” witnesses reported three people standing near or inside of a car as shots rang out.
