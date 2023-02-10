Read full article on original website
WJLA
'Devastation is stunning': Fairfax Co. first responders aid Turkey after deadly quake
WASHINGTON (7News) — Fairfax County first responders are helping those impacted by deadly earthquakes in Turkey nearly one week after being deployed overseas. Members of VA Task Force 1 tweeted Sunday that "urban search and rescue teams continue working across the city of Aidyaman," and noted the "amount of devastation is stunning."
WTOP
First Black combatant of Civil War to be honored in Loudoun Co. battlefield cemetery
The man who historians believe was the first Black man to fire a weapon in support of the Union Army — even though he was forbidden from joining the army — will be honored with an interpretive sign at Ball’s Bluff National Cemetery, northeast of the town of Leesburg, Virginia, at the site of an 1861 battle.
Data centers welcome in Southwest Virginia
As the industry faces constraints in other parts of Virginia, InvestSWVA makes the case for locating in Southwest. The post Data centers welcome in Southwest Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
WTOP
Protesters against authorities clearing downtown DC homeless encampment
People trying to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment in D.C. showed up at the U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday to protest. Several dozen people chanted, “Stop the sweep.” They also sang and gave speeches in an effort to try and stop the clearing of of a homeless encampment at McPherson Square, which is managed by the National Park Service.
WTOP
Ribbon cut on new ‘sanctuary’ for DC residents exiting homelessness
On Monday, the ribbon was cut on The Ethel, a new a new building in Southeast D.C.’s East Hill neighborhood that will provide 100 units for D.C. residents who recently had no place to call home. “The Ethel … will be a sanctuary for residents exiting homelessness, not only...
WTOP
The struggle to fill police, 911 call taker positions in Montgomery County
Along with fighting crime, D.C.-area area police departments are struggling to fill vacant positions and retain veteran police officers. In Montgomery County, Maryland, the problems are highlighted in a county council report prepared for the council’s Public Safety Committee. On Monday, police Chief Marcus Jones told the committee that...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police say THC-infused sports drinks being marketed to kids
Along with candy laced with fentanyl and candy containing THC, police officers say they’re now seeing THC-infused drinks marketed to kids. Drugs are now being marketed to kids in drink form, and concerningly, there is no telling how much THC or what else could be in the drinks, police said.
Organs Of Loudoun County Fire Victim Will Help Others Live
A 47-year-old man pulled from a Loudoun County home Monday, Feb. 6 has died, and his organs will help others live.The cause of the blaze that killed Stirling's Jason Urchesko, his two dogs and a cat has been traced back to the battery of an electric bike, said fire officials, noting the home was al…
theriver953.com
FCSO investigates a case of animal cruelty
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced an investigation into possible animal cruelty. On Sun. morning Feb. 12 around 4 a.m. Deputies were called to the intersection of Maple and Tomahawk Trails in Frederick County. Upon arrival the Deputies found the carcass of a cat hanging on a street...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Route 11 Potato Chip Factory – Mt Jackson, VA
Sponsored Post – Visit Shenandoah County hosted our visit to Route 11 Potato Chips. All opinions are my own. Route 11 Potato Chips were founded in 1992 in Middletown, Virginia. The chip company features old-fashioned kettle cooked chips that come in many flavors. In 2008, the company built a...
tourcounsel.com
Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia
Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Missing Man From Washington Has Been Located Dead Next to the Highway.
After a guy went missing on the North Coast, his body was discovered on the side of the road. North of Orick, on Highway 101, the body of Carroll Johnson, 69, was discovered. Johnson is well-known in the area as a commercial fisherman. : Families in New York Will Get...
19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland
SUITLAND, MD – A 19-yeaer-old male was shot and killed Friday morning in Suitland. According to police, 19-year-old Tolonzo Stephon Rhodes of Washington, DC was found dead inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At around 6:40 am, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. The post 19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland appeared first on Shore News Network.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Manassas men arrested for breaking into Dominion Energy property in Aldie
Two Manassas men were arrested early Saturday after authorities say they broke into Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, apparently to steal copper wire. At 12:38 a.m., deputies were called to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road for a report of two men cutting a fence at a Dominion Energy storage yard.
skisoutheast.com
THE LITTLE PARK THAT COULD
Hello everyone – Story & Photos by Joe Stevens. There is a saying in the ski industry that goes something like this, “If you want to make a little bit of money in the ski industry, start with a lot” or something like that as I remember. If you have noticed, there hasn’t been a new ski area started in this neck of the woods since Whitetail Ski Resort in southern Pennsylvania in the early 90’s.
fox5dc.com
DC man killed in Southeast shooting: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. Once officers...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WTOP
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Virginia Realtors, law enforcement warn of rise in fake land sale listings in Virginia
In January, Scott Mayausky, the Stafford County Commissioner of Revenue, helped a man who was concerned about seeing his vacant land posted for sale on Redfin. The problem was that he never listed it.
WTOP
2 killed, 1 hurt in Charles Co. shooting
Two people were killed and another person wounded when shots were fired on Shelton Court, alongside Route 210, in Charles County, Maryland, early Monday afternoon. In what a spokesperson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office called an “isolated incident,” witnesses reported three people standing near or inside of a car as shots rang out.
