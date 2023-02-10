Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Morgan State wins again, adding North Carolina Central to the list
The Lady Bears remain undefeated in the MEAC after winning against North Carolina Central The post Morgan State wins again, adding North Carolina Central to the list appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WTOP
Forrest scores 25, Bucknell beat American University 73-51
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jack Forrest scored 25 points to propel Bucknell to a 73-51 victory over American University on Monday night. Forrest added six rebounds for the Bison (11-17, 4-11 Patriot League). Andre Screen shot 7 of 9 from the floor and scored 15. Xander Rice made two 3-pointers and scored 14.
Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia
Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
UNC Basketball: Analyst believes Dontrez Styles needs expanded role
Jamie Shaw of On3 has tabbed current UNC basketball player Dontrez Styles as a player who might benefit from a more expanded role. One of the interesting storylines surrounding the UNC basketball program this season has been the usage (or lack of) of sophomore Dontrez Styles. The Kinston, North Carolina...
foxbaltimore.com
O's statement on passing of Washington owner Ted Lerner
The Baltimore Orioles released a statement following the death of Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner. Lerner died yesterday at him home from pneumonia complications, the team announced. He was 97. Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angeles, "On behalf of the Baltimore Orioles Partnership Group, I extend my deepest sympathies to...
tourcounsel.com
Owings Mills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland
Owings Mills Mall was a shopping mall in Owings Mills, Maryland, United States that hosted 155 stores and eateries, in the Baltimore County, Maryland, community of Owings Mills. It was owned and managed by General Growth Properties (now Brookfield Properties). While its main entrance was off Red Run Boulevard between Painters Mill Road and Owings Mills Boulevard, the mall was also accessible from the exit ramps of I-795. It was originally known as Owings Mills Town Center.
mocoshow.com
Snipes Opens Briggs Chaney Marketplace Location
Snipes has opened its second MoCo location in the Briggs Chaney Marketplace shopping center, moving in to 13834 Outlet Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904. The location opened last month, according to Snipes social media. Snipes opened its first location in Bethesda’s Montgomery Mall when the company acquired Kicks USA and its 60+ locations across the country. The change was made over to Snipes in the summer of 2019.
Boxing Scene
Tank Davis: Guys Get Few Wins, Think Highly Of Themselves – Come See Me For Real Fight, Real Check
The events involving Gervonta Davis usually equate to big business and box office success. For the Jan. 7 show featuring Davis and Hector Luis Garcia, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions leveraged the Baltimore native’s fan base in the area to generate over $5 million in ticket revenue at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC – a new all-time gate record, breaking a previous mark set during a Rolling Stones concert. The sellout event – a ninth-round stoppage win for Davis – featured 19,731 fans.
WTOP
Georgetown students work to exonerate Baltimore man freed after 27 years in prison
At 16 years old, he was convicted of murder. Last week, Kenneth Bond, now 43, walked out of prison. The Baltimore man plans to clear his name next. Striding across the parking lot toward a waiting crowd and away from the Jessup Correctional Institute, Kenneth Bond stood tall with a wide smile — free for the first time in 27 years.
Lucky Maryland Lottery Player Wins 'Cash4Life' On Ticket Sold At Baltimore Liquor Store
A lucky Marylander will receive $1,000 a day for life after a lucky draw with a Maryland Lottery ticket from a Baltimore liquor store, officials say.The unidentified player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the Feb. 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors, located at 7005 Security Boulevard, according t…
Woonsocket Call
Crowdfunding Ownership of Baltimore’s Edmondson Village Shopping Center is Open to Area Residents
Chicago TREND, a Black-owned commercial real estate investment company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign that offers the opportunity for local ownership of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center (EVSC) in southwestern Baltimore. The campaign is inviting Black entrepreneurs, community residents, and impact investors to redevelop, reimagine, and reposition – as well as become co-owners of – the shopping center.
WTOP
First Black combatant of Civil War to be honored in Loudoun Co. battlefield cemetery
The man who historians believe was the first Black man to fire a weapon in support of the Union Army — even though he was forbidden from joining the army — will be honored with an interpretive sign at Ball’s Bluff National Cemetery, northeast of the town of Leesburg, Virginia, at the site of an 1861 battle.
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a Month
Baltimore, MD. - While Baltimore certainly isn't the most expensive city to live in the United States, the cost of renting an apartment has risen in recent years, just like in many other parts of the country.
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza Day
MARYLAND - If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
foxbaltimore.com
Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
mocoshow.com
New Logic Album Will Have Track Titled ‘Gaithersburg Freestyle’ Featuring Four Other Local Rappers
Gaithersburg native, Grammy Award nominated, and platinum selling musical artist Logic is gearing up to make a splash in 2023 with a little help from his friends, including local rappers C Dot Castro, Big Lenbo, Fat Trel, and Adé on the track named “Gaithersburg Freestyle” off of his upcoming album College Park, which is set to drop on Friday, February 24 (album cover below). It follows the June 2022 release of his album Vinyl Days, which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200.
wypr.org
Verletta White says she’s not interested in returning to be Baltimore County’s next school superintendent
The Baltimore County School Board is looking for a replacement for Superintendent Darryl Williams, who announced last month he will not seek a second four year term. As the search begins, some are lamenting the one that got away. For a moment in 2018, it looked like Verletta White, who...
WTOP
Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school
A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
Comments / 0