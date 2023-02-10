Read full article on original website
GE to Provide Digital Solutions for Indian Navy’s new aircraft carrier Vikrant’s Gas Turbines
Included in this digital solutions suite is GE’s SmartSignal solution, which will provide the Navy with early indications of equipment conditions that could cause engine damage and lead to unplanned losses. These early indications can help the Navy be more effective while reducing operational risk. With GE’s proprietary predictive analytics technology that is built into the shore-based “digital twin” of the Vikrant’s gas turbine engine, the Navy will be able to move toward a truly predictive mode of operation as it relates to its gas turbine propulsion.
U.S. Navy taps Raytheon to deliver JPALS to Japan
JPALS ensures enhanced safety and increased operational capability for aircraft. The software-based, high-integrity differential GPS navigation and precision landing system, will be deployed on the JS Izumo, the JMSDF’s carrier. The JPALS system guides aircraft onto carriers and amphibious assault ships in all weather and surface conditions and is...
Denmark begins procurement process to deliver new capabilities for Arctic operations
This procurement process is supporting capability requirements set out in a supplement to the current Danish Defence Agreement (which covers the 2018-23 period). The supplement, known as ‘The Arctic Capability package’, was published in February 2021. “The work for implementing the agreement has already begun,” Commodore Claus Andersen,...
Kongsberg to Supply Equipment for Italian Navy’s Submarine Rescue Ship
Crucial to this important order is a pair of KONGSBERG Elegance propulsion pods. Kongsberg’s Elegance pod system aboard the SDO-SuRS combines the direct electric permanent magnet motor driven pods, matched with a KONGSBERG electric power system, including batteries and power management system. These Elegance pods provide propulsion for precise and efficient vessel operation. The permanent magnet electric motor provides optimal efficiency over a large speed range, combined with an excellent hydrodynamic design developed in Kongsberg’s famed Hydrodynamic Research Centre.
Austal delivers 4th Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy
The vessel, ADV Cape Capricorn, was officially accepted by the Commonwealth of Australia. Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Gregg said the delivery of the fourth ECCPB highlighted Austal’s consistency in production and efficiencies at the Henderson shipyard. “Austal has now delivered four Evolved Capes to the Royal Australian...
Taiwan Denies Drafting Special Budgets for Submarine Follow-Ons and AEGIS Frigates
On February 6, 2023, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) issued a press release, responding to some local media reports. Taiwanese newspaper United Daily News (UDN), quoting an anonymous source, reported that senior government officials directed MND to draft special budgets for weapon systems procurement, which includes:. 300 billion...
SPY-6(V)2 EASR Radar Fitted aboard Richard M. McCool Jr
This marks the completion of EASR system deliveries for what will be the first LPD 17 Class ship and the first U.S. Navy install and activation of the SPY-6(V)2, rotating variant, S-Band radar. “The progress made is a testament to the collaboration across multiple organizations in bringing this next-generation radar...
Video: French Navy’s New POM OPV for the Indo-Pacific
The video includes a presentation of the first POM (Patrouilleur Outre-Mer or Offshore Patrol Vessel – OPV – for the overseas territories), the Auguste Bénébig, by its commander. This new French Navy (Marine Nationale) vessel will be based in Noumea, New Caledonia, in the Southern Pacific Ocean.
Video: Interview With Admiral Paparo on U.S. Pacific Fleet
The Admiral explains what PACFLEET is, its area of responsibility, its assets… Admiral Paparo also discusses the challenges that the Pacific Fleet face in the INDOPACOM region and names some of the key partners in the region (such as France, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia…). Paparo ends by explaining why large scale combined exercises are important.
