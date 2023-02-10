Included in this digital solutions suite is GE’s SmartSignal solution, which will provide the Navy with early indications of equipment conditions that could cause engine damage and lead to unplanned losses. These early indications can help the Navy be more effective while reducing operational risk. With GE’s proprietary predictive analytics technology that is built into the shore-based “digital twin” of the Vikrant’s gas turbine engine, the Navy will be able to move toward a truly predictive mode of operation as it relates to its gas turbine propulsion.

