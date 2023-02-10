ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit conference foe Toledo

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Mekhi Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit Rayj Dennis and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday. The Rockets have gone 10-1 at home. Toledo is 2-0 in one-possession games. The RedHawks have gone 2-10 against MAC...
Warriors guard Payton II to be sidelined at least a month

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Newly acquired Golden State guard Gary Payton II will be out for at least a month as he fully recovers from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers is awaiting a decision from the NBA on whether the Trail Blazers withheld anything on Payton’s health before trading him.
NHL to channel college football atmosphere for Capitals’ Stadium Series game

Caps’ Stadium Series game will channel college football atmosphere originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. College football, meet professional hockey. The NHL has unveiled a rendering of the college football gameday vibe for the league’s 2023 Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. Taking place on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh (the home stadium for NC State’s football team), the game will be littered with nods to college football, the history of the Hurricanes, and more.
