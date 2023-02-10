Read full article on original website
ADNEC Group and UAE MoD Launch IDEX Next Gen for the first time at IDEX & NAVDEX 2023
The IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 exhibitions are organized by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, to provide an international platform to showcase technologies and innovations in the international defence sector, and to serve as global forums to highlight the latest developments in the defence industry. The exhibitions also aim to facilitate strategic partnerships between leaders in the defence and military industries from around the world.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Video: Interview With Admiral Paparo on U.S. Pacific Fleet
The Admiral explains what PACFLEET is, its area of responsibility, its assets… Admiral Paparo also discusses the challenges that the Pacific Fleet face in the INDOPACOM region and names some of the key partners in the region (such as France, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia…). Paparo ends by explaining why large scale combined exercises are important.
GE to Provide Digital Solutions for Indian Navy’s new aircraft carrier Vikrant’s Gas Turbines
Included in this digital solutions suite is GE’s SmartSignal solution, which will provide the Navy with early indications of equipment conditions that could cause engine damage and lead to unplanned losses. These early indications can help the Navy be more effective while reducing operational risk. With GE’s proprietary predictive analytics technology that is built into the shore-based “digital twin” of the Vikrant’s gas turbine engine, the Navy will be able to move toward a truly predictive mode of operation as it relates to its gas turbine propulsion.
Taiwan Denies Drafting Special Budgets for Submarine Follow-Ons and AEGIS Frigates
On February 6, 2023, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) issued a press release, responding to some local media reports. Taiwanese newspaper United Daily News (UDN), quoting an anonymous source, reported that senior government officials directed MND to draft special budgets for weapon systems procurement, which includes:. 300 billion...
Denmark begins procurement process to deliver new capabilities for Arctic operations
This procurement process is supporting capability requirements set out in a supplement to the current Danish Defence Agreement (which covers the 2018-23 period). The supplement, known as ‘The Arctic Capability package’, was published in February 2021. “The work for implementing the agreement has already begun,” Commodore Claus Andersen,...
U.S. Navy taps Raytheon to deliver JPALS to Japan
JPALS ensures enhanced safety and increased operational capability for aircraft. The software-based, high-integrity differential GPS navigation and precision landing system, will be deployed on the JS Izumo, the JMSDF’s carrier. The JPALS system guides aircraft onto carriers and amphibious assault ships in all weather and surface conditions and is...
