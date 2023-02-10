UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023

A new report about tariffs on underwear finds that when it comes to tax rates, women are getting shorts-changed. The average US tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5%, compared to just 11.5% for men's. That means women are being charged a tax that's 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay, according to Ed Gresser, a former US trade official and current director for Trade and Global Markets at the Progressive Policy Institute.

