UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023

Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
Channel 3000
Are we on the brink of a corporate credit crisis?
Everyone seems to be in a bit of a debt bind at the moment: The US government has run out of credit to spend, high inflation and interest rates have taken a big bite out of debt-laden tech companies that expected pandemic-era growth to continue and US credit card debt reached nearly $1 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to TransUnion.
Channel 3000
The US government says women's underwear should cost more than men's
A new report about tariffs on underwear finds that when it comes to tax rates, women are getting shorts-changed. The average US tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5%, compared to just 11.5% for men's. That means women are being charged a tax that's 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay, according to Ed Gresser, a former US trade official and current director for Trade and Global Markets at the Progressive Policy Institute.
