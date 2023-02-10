Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary MLB Team Owner DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents seeing Social Security income go upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJan Vincent Beltran
Family of man killed in police shooting ask new prosecutor to review case.The News&StuffWoodbridge, VA
FOX Sports
Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
FOX Sports
MacKinnon scores 2 to help Avalanche beat Panthers 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored as Colorado won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 41 shots.
Capitals hand Bruins 2nd regulation loss of season, 2-1
Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway each scored a goal and the Washington Capitals beat NHL-best Boston 2-1 on Saturday, sending the Bruins to just their second regulation loss at home this season.
Yardbarker
NHL Source: ‘I Believe The Bruins Are Still In On Chychrun’
Could the Boston Bruins wind up winning the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun?. The Coyotes set the NHL trade rumor wire ablaze on Saturday night when they announced that the Coyotes defenseman would be a healthy scratch for their game against the St. Louis Blues for ‘trade related reasons’:
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?
It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Everything Celtics said about Mike Muscala’s successful Boston debut
BOSTON — Mike Muscala said he got a heads up roughly 40 seconds before he checked in that he was about to make his Celtics debut. Considering he was active for Friday’s game against the Hornets, the newly-acquired big man said he knew there was a chance he could play.
FOX Sports
Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said....
Report: Two teams still in the mix to acquire Luke Schenn
One of the names that have been floating around in trade speculation for weeks now is Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. The tough, experienced defender would be a good fit on several clubs, in part due to his extremely reasonable cap hit of $850K. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period...
NHL
Bruins to take siblings on upcoming road trip
BOSTON -- Kayla McAvoy knows she might get a little grief from her colleagues when she returns to New York after heading out on the road with the Boston Bruins. Kayla, defenseman Charlie McAvoy's older sister, is an intern with the New York Rangers in their strength and conditioning department while she attends Queens College in New York City as a graduate student studying exercise science.
FOX Sports
Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest
Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
Yardbarker
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Yardbarker
Bruins Have Some Good Rental Options at 2023 Trade Deadline
There are less than three weeks until the March 3 trade deadline in the NHL at 3 o’clock. Two names that a lot of teams were interested in have already been traded. Bo Horvat went from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30, then on Feb. 9, the St. Louis Blues sent Vladamir Tarasanko to the New York Rangers, along with defenseman Niko Mikkola.
Mike Muscala Reveals Reason Behind Unique Number With Celtics
When Mike Muscala got traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Boston Celtics, he was in need of a new uniform number. The two numbers Muscala had worn during his 10-year NBA career — No. 31 and 33 — are retired by the Celtics and hanging in the rafters at TD Garden.
