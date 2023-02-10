Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
FOX Sports
MacKinnon scores 2 to help Avalanche beat Panthers 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored as Colorado won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 41 shots.
theScore
Coyotes make Chychrun healthy scratch for trade-related reasons
The Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes appear to be coming to a dramatic end. The Arizona Coyotes announced they made the defenseman a healthy scratch Saturday against the St. Louis Blues for trade-related reasons. Chychrun, 24, has been on the trade block since at least January 2022, but a deal has yet...
Look: Brittney Griner Is Going Viral At The Super Bowl Tonight
Super Bowl LVII is in Phoenix tonight so it's understandable that a noteworthy member of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury would be in attendance for the big game. Mercury superstar Brittney Griner was seen at State Farm Stadium for the start of Super Bowl LVII. She was sitting next to her wife ...
FOX Sports
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
FOX Sports
Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said....
Report: Sean Payton interviewed famous ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC job
Sean Payton is in the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and he has reached out to an unexpected candidate with whom NFL fans are very familiar. Payton this week interviewed Rex Ryan for Denver’s defensive coordinator job, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports. Ryan has not coached in the NFL... The post Report: Sean Payton interviewed famous ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Three cut candidates for Denver Broncos
Sitting at $12M under the cap, per Spotrac, the Denver Broncos have room to maneuver. Denver, coming off a disastrous 5-12 season, has many needs and a new coach (Sean Payton) who's eager to put his imprint on the team. Here are three cut candidates. Graham Glasgow, Guard. Denver's offensive...
FOX Sports
San Diego State's Adam Seiko knocks down SIX 3-pointers in the Aztecs' dominant 82-71 victory against UNLV
San Diego State Aztecs' guard Adam Seiko came off the bench to lead the Aztecs to the dominant 82-71 victory against the UNLV Rebels. Seiko led the Aztecs in scoring with 18 points, hitting six shots from beyond the arc.
College Basketball World Calling For Chris Holtmann's Firing
The bottom keeps getting deeper for Ohio State's men's basketball program. Sunday afternoon, the Buckeyes were blown out at home by Michigan State, falling to 11-14 on the season. Chris Holtmann has led Ohio State to the NCAA Tournament every season he's been in Columbus, but the Buckeyes ...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs rallied to beat Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four seasons after a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The game was wonderful. Punch and counter-punch, with the Chiefs winning late on Harrison Butker's short field goal. Here are three reasons why...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes' trainer says his third down scramble in AFC Championship was 'biggest highlight' after injury
After Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, all eyes were on the quarterback during the AFC Championship game to see how he would hold up after the injury. His trainer, Julie Frymyer, was looking closely at how Mahomes moved during the game and was pleased with how he performed.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts leaves no doubt about his ascent despite Eagles' defeat
GLENDALE, Ariz. — "You win or you learn." That was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mantra after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-35 margin. Hurts might not have as much to learn, however, as you’d expect for a 24-year-old quarterback who just played in his first Super Bowl.
Video: Scary Fight Between College Basketball Players
A scary fight broke out between players at a college basketball game on Saturday night. UCSB's Andre Kelly and UC Davis's Ty Johnson brawled on the floor of Saturday night's game. Both players are likely facing stiff suspensions from the conference for this one. "Here is the angle of the brawl that ...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney makes most of his Super Bowl touches
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kadarius Toney's struggles with injuries and inconsistency prompted the New York Giants to give up on him midway through his second NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs gave him a second chance and the talented receiver proved he's no first-round bust. A small part of...
FOX Sports
Gary Payton II out at least a month as Warriors await trade investigation
Newly acquired Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be out for at least a month as he fully recovers from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers is awaiting a decision from the NBA on whether the Portland Trail Blazers withheld anything on Payton's health before trading him.
FOX Sports
Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest
Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 recap: Bettors win on Over, sportsbooks win on Chiefs, MVP
It was a doozy of a Big Game for both bookmakers and bettors. The various Super Bowl odds markets ended up a mixed bag on both sides of the counter, with oddsmakers and customers both notching some wins. And it was a subpar day for the high rollers with the...
FOX Sports
Irving debuts in Dallas not wanting to talk about future
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving isn’t interested in talking about what his long-term future could be with the Dallas Mavericks, and he doesn’t understand why people don’t think he can play well off the ball. “All I know, this is really playing basketball with a lot...
FOX Sports
Derek Carr won't accept Saints trade, Raiders will release QB
NFL Network reported on Sunday that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has informed the team that he won't accept a trade to the New Orleans Saints or any other NFL team. Las Vegas is expected to release Carr. Carr, whose contract incudes a no-trade clause, met twice with the...
