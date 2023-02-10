Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
FOX Sports
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
FOX Sports
Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
FOX Sports
MacKinnon scores 2 to help Avalanche beat Panthers 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored as Colorado won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 41 shots.
FOX Sports
Creighton continues hot streak with 56-53 win vs. UConn
Just 57 nights ago, the Creighton Bluejays were getting labeled as one of college basketball's biggest disappointments. After they were ranked in the top 10 in preseason polls, Greg McDermott's team flew out to a perfect 6-0 mark and advanced to the Maui Invitational championship game. The narrative was that there was no limit to Creighton's potential. The Final Four was within the realm of reason.
FOX Sports
Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said....
Yardbarker
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster
The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
MLB news: Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs may have finally broken the dam on the remaining MLB relievers who still haven’t signed this offseason. That and tidbits about the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets highlights this quick roundup of MLB news and notes. MLB news: Michael Fulmer added to Chicago Cubs...
MLB News: Dodgers' Joe Davis Could Be On Broadcast With Yankee Hall of Famer This Season
During the weekend, Fox announced that Derek Jeter would be joining the 2023 Broadcast team.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports’ Presentation of Super Bowl LVII Scores Six-Year High With 113 Million Viewers
ARIZONA – The Grand Canyon State delivered a grand finale for the ages with a preliminary average audience of 113 million tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles (38 – 35) in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Kansas City’s...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs rallied to beat Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four seasons after a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The game was wonderful. Punch and counter-punch, with the Chiefs winning late on Harrison Butker's short field goal. Here are three reasons why...
FOX Sports
Gary Payton II out at least a month as Warriors await trade investigation
Newly acquired Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be out for at least a month as he fully recovers from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers is awaiting a decision from the NBA on whether the Portland Trail Blazers withheld anything on Payton's health before trading him.
Member Of 2022 Red Sox Lands With New Team In MLB Free Agency
Kevin Plawecki, who spent parts of three seasons with the Boston Red Sox from 2020 to 2022, found a new home in free agency, signing a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes an invitation to major league spring training. The Pirates announced the deal Sunday, with WEEI’s...
FOX Sports
Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest
Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
FOX Sports
Irving debuts in Dallas not wanting to talk about future
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving isn’t interested in talking about what his long-term future could be with the Dallas Mavericks, and he doesn’t understand why people don’t think he can play well off the ball. “All I know, this is really playing basketball with a lot...
Rangers Prospect Earns Another No. 1 Ranking
At the top of the Texas Rangers' highly-touted minor-league system is an outfielder who is already at Double-A after two seasons.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 recap: Bettors win on Over, sportsbooks win on Chiefs, MVP
It was a doozy of a Big Game for both bookmakers and bettors. The various Super Bowl odds markets ended up a mixed bag on both sides of the counter, with oddsmakers and customers both notching some wins. And it was a subpar day for the high rollers with the...
FOX Sports
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?
Spring training is a time of hope for all fan bases. And if there’s one part of baseball that provides all fans a vessel for optimism, it’s a team’s collection of minor-league prospects. These are players whose ability and potential are dreamt on and projected boldly as...
FOX Sports
College basketball highlights: No. 23 Creighton bests No. 21 UConn
Men's college basketball takes center stage Saturday — and we have you covered with all the action!. To start the day out, St. John’s upset No. 20 Providence at Madison Square Garden, and No. 10 Marquette dominated Georgetown. Next, a big-time Big East battle between No. 21 UConn...
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving: Mavericks future talk creates 'unwanted distractions'
Kyrie Irving does not plan to answer any questions about his long-term future with the Mavericks, saying the "very draining" subject provides "unwanted distractions" for his teammates before his first home game in Dallas on Monday. Irving was traded to the Mavericks on Feb. 6 following a rocky tenure with...
Blue Jays Sign Another Former Yankees Reliever
Toronto is taking a chance on this right-hander, who finished the 2022 season in New York's organization
