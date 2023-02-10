Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
FOX Sports
MacKinnon scores 2 to help Avalanche beat Panthers 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored as Colorado won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 41 shots.
Matheson scores in OT for Canadiens, beat Isles 4-3
MONTREAL (AP) — Mike Matheson scored in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday. But it took several minutes for the home crowd to be able to celebrate. After the Canadiens successfully killed Mike Hoffman’s slashing penalty, the winger found himself on...
NBC Sports
'S--- game' makes for a missed opportunity as Flyers go 1-2-1 on homestand
With arguably their worst performance of a four-game home swing, the Flyers stumbled to the Kraken, 4-3, Sunday afternoon. Late in the third period, fans at the Wells Fargo Center turned their focus to the Super Bowl by turning to the exits. Patrick Brown took Seattle by surprise with a...
FOX Sports
Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said....
FOX Sports
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts leaves no doubt about his ascent despite Eagles' defeat
GLENDALE, Ariz. — "You win or you learn." That was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mantra after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-35 margin. Hurts might not have as much to learn, however, as you’d expect for a 24-year-old quarterback who just played in his first Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Irving debuts in Dallas not wanting to talk about future
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving isn’t interested in talking about what his long-term future could be with the Dallas Mavericks, and he doesn’t understand why people don’t think he can play well off the ball. “All I know, this is really playing basketball with a lot...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023: NFL stars shocked by Chiefs' scoop-and-score
The Eagles' offense committed their first turnover of the postseason in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII, and it ended up being costly. On third-and-6, Jalen Hurts had the ball slip out of his hands on a designed quarterback draw. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and ran the final 35 yards to the end zone with ease to help Kansas City tie the game at 14-14 in the early minutes of the second quarter (airing on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
FOX Sports’ Presentation of Super Bowl LVII Scores Six-Year High With 113 Million Viewers
ARIZONA – The Grand Canyon State delivered a grand finale for the ages with a preliminary average audience of 113 million tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles (38 – 35) in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Kansas City’s...
FOX Sports
Gary Payton II out at least a month as Warriors await trade investigation
Newly acquired Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be out for at least a month as he fully recovers from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers is awaiting a decision from the NBA on whether the Portland Trail Blazers withheld anything on Payton's health before trading him.
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving: Mavericks future talk creates 'unwanted distractions'
Kyrie Irving does not plan to answer any questions about his long-term future with the Mavericks, saying the "very draining" subject provides "unwanted distractions" for his teammates before his first home game in Dallas on Monday. Irving was traded to the Mavericks on Feb. 6 following a rocky tenure with...
FOX Sports
Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest
Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 recap: Bettors win on Over, sportsbooks win on Chiefs, MVP
It was a doozy of a Big Game for both bookmakers and bettors. The various Super Bowl odds markets ended up a mixed bag on both sides of the counter, with oddsmakers and customers both notching some wins. And it was a subpar day for the high rollers with the...
FOX Sports
Eagles could lose 'secret sauce' with both coordinators in high demand
Success often comes with a price. That's a lesson the Philadelphia Eagles are about to learn, and for them, the price of winning the NFC championship and reaching Super Bowl LVII could be very high. They are going to lose one, and possibly two of their coordinators, which would be a huge blow to their chances of making another run next season, and to head coach Nick Sirianni's staff.
