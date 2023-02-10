The Eagles' offense committed their first turnover of the postseason in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII, and it ended up being costly. On third-and-6, Jalen Hurts had the ball slip out of his hands on a designed quarterback draw. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and ran the final 35 yards to the end zone with ease to help Kansas City tie the game at 14-14 in the early minutes of the second quarter (airing on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO