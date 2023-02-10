As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.

