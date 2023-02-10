Read full article on original website
"Love Knows No Color: The Heartwarming Love Story of A Interracial Couple"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
"From Motor City to Love City: A Journey to Falling in Love in Detroit"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
FOX Sports
Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
FOX Sports
MacKinnon scores 2 to help Avalanche beat Panthers 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored as Colorado won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 41 shots.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk
The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade
As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
FOX Sports
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons
The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
FOX Sports
San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak
San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
Detroit Pistons: Buyout candidates could clear more roster space
Now that the NBA trade deadline has come and gone, the buyout market will be in full swing. The Detroit Pistons have the opportunity to work towards a buyout with veterans on their roster that aren’t seen as a part of their future, or even as a part of the team next season.
"It's my fault" - Joe Dumars admitted Detroit Pistons drafting Darko Milicic was his call
Joe Dumars learned firsthand that hype was never equivalent to actual talent
detroithockeynow.com
Berggren making a name for himself with Red Wings
Beyond his production and obvious high-end skillset, there’s another reason to feel certain that Jonatan Berggren is here to stay with the Detroit Red Wings. His teammates are working on coming up with a nickname for the rookie forward. The current clubhouse leader? Johnny Burgers. Except with the Swedish...
