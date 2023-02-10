ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FOX Sports

Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers

Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MacKinnon scores 2 to help Avalanche beat Panthers 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored as Colorado won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 41 shots.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk

The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade

As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons

The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
detroithockeynow.com

Berggren making a name for himself with Red Wings

Beyond his production and obvious high-end skillset, there’s another reason to feel certain that Jonatan Berggren is here to stay with the Detroit Red Wings. His teammates are working on coming up with a nickname for the rookie forward. The current clubhouse leader? Johnny Burgers. Except with the Swedish...
DETROIT, MI

