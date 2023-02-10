ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

No. 2 Indiana beats No. 13 Ohio State, winning streak at 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night. The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74%...
Holmes powers No. 2 Indiana’s rout of No. 13 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — For Mackenzie Holmes and No. 2 Indiana, this season has been all about confidence. “Everyone was bought into the game plan so all we had to do was just go out there and play hard and the rest would take care of itself,” Holmes said.
