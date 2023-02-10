Read full article on original website
No. 2 Indiana beats No. 13 Ohio State, winning streak at 12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night. The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74%...
