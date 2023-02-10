ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers

Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MacKinnon scores 2 to help Avalanche beat Panthers 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored as Colorado won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 41 shots.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Stars host the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins

Boston Bruins (39-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-14-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins. Dallas is 15-6-6 at home and 30-14-10 overall. The Stars have a +42 scoring differential, with 179 total goals scored and 137...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said....
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy