Huntsville, AL

WTOP

Mississippi Valley State hosts Anderson and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (8-17, 6-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-23, 2-10 SWAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -1.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Alex Anderson scored 29 points in Alabama State's 74-71 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
MONTGOMERY, AL

