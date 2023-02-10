HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 22 points to lead Hofstra to a 66-52 victory over Drexel on Monday night for its eighth straight win. Estrada added five rebounds and five assists for the Pride (20-8, 13-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar had 16 points, while shooting 7 of 7 from the floor. Tyler Thomas pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

