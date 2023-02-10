ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks play the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (26-17-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. San Jose has gone 5-12-7 at home and 17-26-11 overall. The Sharks are 5-6-6 in games decided by...
Bridges’ consecutive games streak lives despite missing game

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges’ consecutive games played streak lives on, even after he was forced to miss a game last week for the first time in his NBA career. Bridges was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets from Phoenix last Thursday in the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. The deal was approved by the league too late for Bridges to play that night in the Nets’ game against Chicago, so he had to watch from the bench and was listed as “inactive — trade pending” in the official box score.
Warriors guard Payton II to be sidelined at least a month

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Newly acquired Golden State guard Gary Payton II will be out for at least a month as he fully recovers from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers is awaiting a decision from the NBA on whether the Trail Blazers withheld anything on Payton’s health before trading him.
Today in Sports History-White wins USA’s 100th Olympic gold

1934 — The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the NHL All-Stars 7-3. The game is played as a benefit for fomer Toronto player Ace Bailey. Bailey suffers a skull fracture earlier in the season from a hit by Boston’s Eddie Shore. 1936 — Maribel Vinson wins her eighth U.S....
SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

