WTOP
Georgetown students work to exonerate Baltimore man freed after 27 years in prison
At 16 years old, he was convicted of murder. Last week, Kenneth Bond, now 43, walked out of prison. The Baltimore man plans to clear his name next. Striding across the parking lot toward a waiting crowd and away from the Jessup Correctional Institute, Kenneth Bond stood tall with a wide smile — free for the first time in 27 years.
WTOP
First Black combatant of Civil War to be honored in Loudoun Co. battlefield cemetery
The man who historians believe was the first Black man to fire a weapon in support of the Union Army — even though he was forbidden from joining the army — will be honored with an interpretive sign at Ball’s Bluff National Cemetery, northeast of the town of Leesburg, Virginia, at the site of an 1861 battle.
WTOP
Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school
A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
WTOP
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
WTOP
Plans for anti-gay club found on student’s computer in Rockville middle school
A Rockville, Maryland, middle school student is facing punishment after plans to create a “homophobe” club was found on their computer by school officials. On Friday, the principal of Earle B. Wood Middle School sent an email to parents saying that a teacher had found a presentation and Google form called “Homophobic Club Hub” on a school-provided Chromebook.
WTOP
Suspect behind deadly Alexandria shooting in custody
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested a man Friday that they accused of shooting and killing another man in Alexandria late last year. Authorities charged Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, with second-degree murder in the Dec. 5 killing of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton. Johnson was also charged with a felony for use of a firearm, but the gun used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.
WTOP
The struggle to fill police, 911 call taker positions in Montgomery County
Along with fighting crime, D.C.-area area police departments are struggling to fill vacant positions and retain veteran police officers. In Montgomery County, Maryland, the problems are highlighted in a county council report prepared for the council’s Public Safety Committee. On Monday, police Chief Marcus Jones told the committee that...
WTOP
Ribbon cut on new ‘sanctuary’ for DC residents exiting homelessness
On Monday, the ribbon was cut on The Ethel, a new a new building in Southeast D.C.’s East Hill neighborhood that will provide 100 units for D.C. residents who recently had no place to call home. “The Ethel … will be a sanctuary for residents exiting homelessness, not only...
WTOP
Garage fire causes $100K in damage to Rockville house
A fire broke out in a garage attached to a home in Rockville, Maryland, on Saturday morning. Around 11:45 a.m., neighbors saw smoke coming from the garage of a house on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police say THC-infused sports drinks being marketed to kids
Along with candy laced with fentanyl and candy containing THC, police officers say they’re now seeing THC-infused drinks marketed to kids. Drugs are now being marketed to kids in drink form, and concerningly, there is no telling how much THC or what else could be in the drinks, police said.
WTOP
Protesters against authorities clearing downtown DC homeless encampment
People trying to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment in D.C. showed up at the U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday to protest. Several dozen people chanted, “Stop the sweep.” They also sang and gave speeches in an effort to try and stop the clearing of of a homeless encampment at McPherson Square, which is managed by the National Park Service.
