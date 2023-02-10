ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school

A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder

A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Plans for anti-gay club found on student’s computer in Rockville middle school

A Rockville, Maryland, middle school student is facing punishment after plans to create a “homophobe” club was found on their computer by school officials. On Friday, the principal of Earle B. Wood Middle School sent an email to parents saying that a teacher had found a presentation and Google form called “Homophobic Club Hub” on a school-provided Chromebook.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Suspect behind deadly Alexandria shooting in custody

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested a man Friday that they accused of shooting and killing another man in Alexandria late last year. Authorities charged Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, with second-degree murder in the Dec. 5 killing of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton. Johnson was also charged with a felony for use of a firearm, but the gun used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Garage fire causes $100K in damage to Rockville house

A fire broke out in a garage attached to a home in Rockville, Maryland, on Saturday morning. Around 11:45 a.m., neighbors saw smoke coming from the garage of a house on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police say THC-infused sports drinks being marketed to kids

Along with candy laced with fentanyl and candy containing THC, police officers say they’re now seeing THC-infused drinks marketed to kids. Drugs are now being marketed to kids in drink form, and concerningly, there is no telling how much THC or what else could be in the drinks, police said.
WTOP

Protesters against authorities clearing downtown DC homeless encampment

People trying to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment in D.C. showed up at the U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday to protest. Several dozen people chanted, “Stop the sweep.” They also sang and gave speeches in an effort to try and stop the clearing of of a homeless encampment at McPherson Square, which is managed by the National Park Service.
WASHINGTON, DC

