Novak Djokovic has requested an exemption in order to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Open as his unvaccinated status still doesn't permit him easy entry into the US. Djokovic still can't enter the US legally due to his unvaccinated status. The mandate was extended because of a spike in new cases in recent months and it's going to take some more time before it gets fully lifted. That was bad news for Djokovic who had hoped that it would have been lifted by now.

INDIAN WELLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO