Letter: This is how most Delaware Medicaid patients are being moved to new coverage

By William J. Wilson
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago
Regarding "How Delaware’s rollout of new Medicaid insurer left residents in need without care," DelawareOnline, Jan. 31:

Your recent article failed to recognize how the vast majority of Delaware Medicaid members are being seamlessly transitioned to their new health plan.

As Delaware’s newest Medicaid Managed Care Organization, Delaware First Health is pleased to partner with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services to administer the state’s Medicaid managed care program. Building on our nearly 40 years of national Medicaid experience, we are committed to ensuring our members across Delaware have continued access to high-quality, comprehensive, and affordable healthcare services.

In October, the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance sent letters to individuals enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program advising them of their new MCO, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In addition, the outgoing MCO is required by the state to inform healthcare providers that all members will receive continuity of care under their new plan during a 120-day transition period, a notification designed to help avoid confusion.

Delaware First Health has been working with DMMA as well as our members, providers, community partners and other MCOs to communicate these changes. To ensure a seamless transition, all previously approved procedures, services and benefits authorized by a previous MCO will be processed and paid by Delaware First Health for 120 days from Jan. 1 until May 1. Delaware First Health is working with our members to understand their unique health needs and requirements, while developing whole-health solutions that address their physical, behavioral and social health needs.

I am proud to lead an organization whose team and partners are dedicated to providing transformative care and improving the health of the Delaware communities we serve, one person at a time.

If you are a Delaware First Health member and have questions regarding your benefits, please contact member services at 1-877-236-1341 (TTY: 711) or visit https://www.delawarefirsthealth.com/.

— William J. Wilson, plan president and CEO, Delaware First Health

Debbi Thompson Benton
2d ago

My son got an Explanation of Benefits today denying him coverage for lab work done in January, stating he was not covered during the timeframe in question. Apparently, it’s not so transparent after all.

