Top 3 Decentralized Exchanges in Cardano
Cardano has always been a ‘special one’. For example, it’s the first blockchain founded on peer review research. It also combines pioneering technologies. In market cap, it is a top 10 coin. Currently, it sits at #8. Cardano also has a lively DeFi space. So, let’s have...
Ajuna Network Raises $7 Million and Releases First NFT Game
If you’re into blockchain gaming, you’ve heard of Unreal Engine and Unity. These are leading game development engines. It’s Ajuna Network who fully integrates them with blockchain and NFTs. It just raised $7 million in seed and private funding rounds. The platform also just launched its first NFT collective game, Awesome Ajuna Avatars.
