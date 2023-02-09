Read full article on original website
Salisbury, February 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Norfolk State and UMES go blow for blow in thrilling MEAC battle
Another big scoring night from Joe Bryant leads the Spartans in a close one. The post Norfolk State and UMES go blow for blow in thrilling MEAC battle appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Seaford, Delaware
Explore the Hidden Gems of Seaford: A Guide to Things To Do. Seaford, Delaware, is a picturesque town located in the central part of the state. It’s a charming community with a rich history, activities, and attractions. Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Seaford.
Cape Gazette
Fresh Delaware’s Seaford dispensary opens Feb. 14
After it took three years for the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in Sussex County to increase from two to three, it’s only going to be a little more than three months for a fourth option. Fresh Delaware is set to open Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Seaford. Availability of...
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
delawarepublic.org
Kidnapping focuses attention on Seaford's recovery housing
A kidnapping in Seaford last month has stirred local anxieties about a rise in violent crime, prompting the city’s police chief to call for increased oversight of Seaford’s half-dozen recovery homes. But some housing providers warn the city’s reaction has spread misinformation. On January 13, a recovery...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Two Seaford men arrested in connection with illegal lottery operations
He Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Seaford Police Department conducted two search warrants within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations. An investigation by Delaware State Police detectives assigned to the Division of Gaming Enforcement identified two residences that...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Analysis: Hammerheads bites back after Big Fish reels in marina concession
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has made it official with the Big Fish Restaurant Group gaining the restaurant concession at Indian River Marina in Coastal Sussex County. The contract went to Big Fish after a 10-year run by Hammerheads That contract expires at the end of the...
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A weekend townhouse fire in Salisbury has been ruled accidental. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at 1805 Woodbrooke Drive. Firefighters were able to control the fire, which began on a rear deck, in roughly ten minutes. Further investigation revealed that the fire...
WMDT.com
Denton Walmart cleared following bomb threat
DENTON, Md. – A Caroline County Walmart was cleared following a bomb threat early Monday morning. We’re told Denton Police responded to the Denton Walmart at around 7:40 a.m. Bomb detecting K-9 units responded, in addition to Maryland State Police and Maryland Fire Marshals. The building was cleared,...
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
starpublications.online
Former Seaford residents to appear on Family Feud as the Cannon family
When Brauncy Lee Jenkins, Sr. and his sister Than Cannon watched “Family Feud” on their grandmother’s television set in Laurel as kids they’d play along. The siblings used to think it would be fun to be on the show. But then, life happened. Brauncy later got...
Cape Gazette
Thelma Dorey Monroe, former Millsboro mayor
Thelma Dorey Monroe, 95, of Millsboro, passed away in the presence of loved ones Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She was born Sept. 4, 1927, to the late William B. and Cora Johnson Dorey in Millsboro. Thelma was a graduate of Millsboro High School and Goldey-Beacom College. She married Walter Monroe,...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
WBOC
Illegal Lottery Operation Busted in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Two men were arrested in Seaford in connection to an illegal lottery operation. The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement, along with the Seaford Police Department, conducted two search warrants on Feb. 9 within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations.
Cape Gazette
Lisa St. Clair creates family environment at Tail Bangers
To say that Tail Bangers owner Lisa St. Clair doggedly goes after any opportunity to support her employees and strengthen her business would be a serious understatement of her determination. When Lisa was presented with a chance to sell her products to national company Pet Supplies Plus in Ohio, she jumped in her van and drove there. When she arrived, she learned one of the principals was in Michigan. Rather than reschedule the meeting, Lisa made her pitch in Ohio, got back in her van, and drove five more hours to Michigan. She sold both gentlemen on her pet treats, and customers can now find them in more than 650 stores across the country.
Cape Gazette
Suzy Hutchison from Sharp Energy named a KSI Champion
As someone who fully believes in KSI’s mission and the abilities of people with disabilities, Suzy Hutchison, a Sharp Energy sales representative, was recently named a KSI Champion. A champion willingly shares experiences with others, and conducts business with a spirit of partnership, always seeking the win-win outcome. Hutchison...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in September 2022 Royal Farms shooting in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police have arrested a subject involved in a shooting back in September. On September 11, 2022, officers responded to the Royal Farms located at 1150 Pemberton Drive for a reported shooting. Detectives met with a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been involved in an exchange of gunfire with unknown subjects at this location.
The Dispatch
Committee Advances Fenwick Parking Changes To Council; Business Community Opposes Ordinance
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed changes to the town’s commercial parking ratios will return to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort committee. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee voted 5-1, with member Ben Waide opposed, to accept the December first...
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
