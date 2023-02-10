BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Have fun with all things vintage and old-fashioned on Retro Day. One of our newest holidays celebrates everything old-fashioned. Retro Day, celebrated Feb. 27th, was created in 2018 to give us the opportunity to revisit the fashion, technology and entertainment of yesterday. Break out the trends of 20 years ago or reach back even further. Whether your preference is for flapper dresses, jukeboxes or 8-bit games, Retro Day is the perfect excuse to get nostalgic about the past while we look forward to the future.

