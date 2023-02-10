ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Santa Cruz's Waterfront Promenade Reaches an Inflection Point

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — West Cliff Drive is not a typical neighborhood thoroughfare. High above the glittering blue waters of Monterey Bay, where surfers and seals bob in the waves, the small two-lane road hugs the surprisingly close edge of the cliffs. On a recent morning, a couple rode a two-seater bicycle along the roadway, soaking in the expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A group wearing puffer jackets teetered on an impressive outcropping 40 feet above the water to snap a photo.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Interior secretary hires Native American as legal counsel

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Native American attorney who oversaw New Mexico's Indian Affairs Department has been tapped to serve as a top legal adviser to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The department announced the appointment of Lynn Trujillo as senior counsel to the secretary...
NEW MEXICO STATE
At-Risk Person Reported Missing Missing

LATHROP (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person in San Joaquin County who is considered at risk. Bhajan Singh, 84, is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and a black and white checkered turban.
LATHROP, CA
Part Of Northbound I-680 Shut Down Due To Fatal Accident

The California Highway Patrol said a fatal accident blocked at least three lanes of northbound Interstate 680 at 10:51 p.m. Sunday near the Berryessa Road onramp in San Jose. It wasn't clear how many vehicles were involved, though the CHP website said a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, possibly a large black truck. Another vehicle was still at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
Police say drug lab found after San Francisco house blast

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators found an illegal drug lab in the wreckage of a San Francisco house that exploded last week, killing a woman and damaging neighboring homes, police said. Darron Price, 53, was arrested Friday afternoon and was booked into the San Francisco County jail for investigation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fremont Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing Fatal Crash

SAN JOSE (BCN) A Fremont man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing the scene of a fatal crash Sunday night in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday. Officers were told of the crash at 10:50 p.m. A 2023 GMC Sierra was traveling...
SAN JOSE, CA
Two Vehicles Flee Scene Following Fatal Pedestrian Collision Friday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Two vehicles fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian in San Jose early Friday morning. A San Jose police spokesperson said the incident occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. That is when officers responded to the scene to investigate the hit and run collision.
SAN JOSE, CA
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca.

