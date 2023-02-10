Read full article on original website
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in the Super Bowl. Follow for the latest live updates and news from The Associated Press. All times MST.
Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish. Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years by beating the Eagles 38-35...
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney makes most of his Super Bowl touches
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kadarius Toney's struggles with injuries and inconsistency prompted the New York Giants to give up on him midway through his second NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs gave him a second chance and the talented receiver proved he's no first-round bust.
