AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in the Super Bowl. Follow for the latest live updates and news from The Associated Press. All times MST.
Banchero, Wagner, Fultz lead Magic over Bulls 100-91
CHICAGO (AP) — The Orlando Magic were sailing along with what appeared to be a comfortable lead before things tightened up in the closing minutes. Just when it looked like they might be in trouble, they regrouped and found a way to pull out a win over Chicago.
Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish. Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years by beating the Eagles 38-35...
Super Bowl averages 113 million, 3rd most-watched in history
Fox was hoping the matchup of two top teams in the Super Bowl and a close game would lead to a record night. Even though Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles came down to a field goal with 8 seconds remaining, Fox fell just short of its goal.
NBA-leading Celtics race past Morant, Grizzlies 119-109
BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White scored 23 points to help the short-handed Boston Celtics hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday. Sam Hauser added 20 points, tying his career-high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford had 16 points and Payton Pritchard 12 for NBA-leading Boston, which won its fourth straight.
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney makes most of his Super Bowl touches
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kadarius Toney's struggles with injuries and inconsistency prompted the New York Giants to give up on him midway through his second NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs gave him a second chance and the talented receiver proved he's no first-round bust.
Panthers beat Wild in shootout for 4th win in 5 games
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Monday night. Eetu Luostarinen scored in regulation for Florida, which has won four of its past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves and stopped two of the three players he faced in the shootout.
