ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Allen leads UMKC against St. Thomas after 26-point outing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC’s 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies have gone 10-2 at home. St. Thomas is second in the Summit scoring 74.9 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Kangaroos are 7-6 against Summit opponents. UMKC is ninth in college basketball with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeff Ngandu averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is averaging 15.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Allen is scoring 17.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 19 points over the past 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bobrovsky, Panthers beat Wild 2-1 in shootout

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout to send the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night. Eetu Luostarinen scored in regulation for Florida, which has won four of its past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers in a low-scoring game with plenty of scoring opportunities. Bobrovsky stopped two of the three players he faced in the shootout. Filip Gustavsson nearly matched Bobrovsky save for save, making 33 saves for Minnesota. Kirill Kaprizov scored in regulation for the Wild, who have lost four of five since the All-Star break.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Conrad Dobler, one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen and fiercest players in the 1970s, has died. He was 72. The Arizona Cardinals announced Dobler died Monday in Pueblo, Colorado. No cause of death was given. Dobler played left guard on an offensive line that included Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf for a St. Louis team that became known as the “Cardiac Cardinals.” Dobler also was known for his dirty play and even titled his autobiography “They Call Me Dirty” after 10 years of eye gouging, leg whipping and finger biting in the trenches of the 1970s NFL. Dobler also embraced his troublemaking persona in a 1987 Miller Lite commercial by riling up by getting them to argue the beer’s “Tastes great/Less filling” tag line.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: DIVISION I 1. Centerville (4) 19-3 107 1 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 17-1 105 2
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana lawsuit alleges police killed fleeing Black man

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Family members of Alonzo Bagley, a Black man who was killed as he tried to flee police responding to a disturbance call, have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the officer who shot him. The federal lawsuit was filed last week in Shreveport by his wife, mother and stepdaughter of Bagley, 43. He was fatally shot on Feb. 3. The lawsuit said he had run from his apartment after refusing to talk to the officers. State police are investigating and said last week that no weapon was found on or near Bagley. The lawsuit says Bagley was unarmed and had his hands up when Officer Alexander Tyler shot him. “The lethal force used against Mr. Bagley was unjustified, unreasonable, excessive, and in violation of Mr. Bagley’s rights under the United States Constitution and the laws of the State of Louisiana,” the lawsuit said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Associated Press

New Mexico may seek veto power over spent nuke fuel storage

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate on Monday approved a proposed ban on the local disposal of spent nuclear fuel, unless the state provides its consent first. The bill from Democratic state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, of Las Cruces, could impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico that is expected to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants across the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission may announce a decision as soon as March on whether to grant a license to that project from Holtec International.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy