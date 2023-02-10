Cosby cherishes Texas-sized memories en route to postseason

On Tuesday night, Brian Stewart brought a taste of Odessa, Texas, to the visitors’ locker room at Washburn High School.

In his pregame speech, Stewart spoke of the infamous 2004 high school football movie “Friday Night Lights” — with reference to one scene in particular.

In the scene Stewart described, Permian quarterback Mike Winchell is eating dinner with teammates at a local burger joint when a former Panther player walks up to them.

During the discussion, the alumnus holds up his state championship ring and encourages each current player to “get you one of these.”

Between those moments, though, comes the most important line — and the main point of Stewart’s message.

“He says that all you’ve got after this is babies and memories,” said Stewart on Tuesday. “And there is some truth to that.”

“Once you’re done with this, you have these memories for the rest of your life,” he reminded the Eagles. “So what do you want them to look like?”

Cosby answered that question on Tuesday night, beating Washburn 77-47 in its second-to-last district and regular-season game of the year.

Jayston Fine led the way with 16 points, while Cruz Coggins and Shaydan O’Dell had 13 and 12, respectively.

Moreover, all but one Eagle scored on the night, as Stewart could not find much to nitpick.

“We played great,” he said. “We did. (Monday) night, we were flat, and I don’t feel like we were mentally or physically ready to play.

“Friday was so emotional, three-game week, practice on Sunday. But looking at (Tuesday), the energy was what it needed to be.”

The same went for the Lady Eagles in their second half, though they ultimately fell short in a 53-52 loss.

Washburn nailed a late layup, and while there was some question as to whether a foul should have been called on Shylee Shelton’s last-second layup attempt, Lowe focused more on the defensive struggles.

“Season’s not over,” he said matter-of-factory. “We played a good team on the road, faced some adversity — just have to learn from it. Good players make plays, and they made the last one. Our girls battled back. Just couldn’t get a stop late when we needed it.

“It would be easy to blame officials, but I’m not going to do that. Washburn beat us — they were the better team.”

Now, regardless of the results on Friday — which will be posted online and in the newsletter next week — both Cosby teams will hold No. 1 or No. 2 seeds going into the district tournament.

After that, it is about surviving, advancing and hanging around to make more memories before this time is gone.

“I told them these days will be over — soon,” added Stewart. “So you need to make the most of the time you’ve got.”