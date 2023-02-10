ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches

A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
BBC

Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies

Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
BBC

Champions League returns: What to look out for in 2022-23 knockout stage

A clean sweep of English teams, Scott Parker managing Club Bruges, and a record number of teenage players. The Champions League knockout stages begin on Tuesday as AC Milan host Tottenham and Paris St-Germain welcome Bayern Munich. It's time to jog your memory on who's still in the competition -...
BBC

Referee abuse: Hundreds tell of safety fears at grassroots level

Hundreds of grassroots referees have told the BBC they fear for their safety when refereeing and are dissatisfied with current measures to tackle abuse. More than 900 referees in England responded to a Radio 5 Live questionnaire, with 293 saying they had been physically abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers.
BBC

Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit 'puts Northern Ireland on world stage'

Rihanna's half-time Super Bowl performance has put "a little bit of Northern Ireland and Magherafelt" on a global stage. That's according to former Ireland rugby captain and proud dad, Willie Anderson. His fashion designer son Jonathan created the singer's red outfit, which she used to announce her pregnancy. "Back in...
