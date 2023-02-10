Read full article on original website
BBC
Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches
A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
BBC
Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies
Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
BBC
Champions League returns: What to look out for in 2022-23 knockout stage
A clean sweep of English teams, Scott Parker managing Club Bruges, and a record number of teenage players. The Champions League knockout stages begin on Tuesday as AC Milan host Tottenham and Paris St-Germain welcome Bayern Munich. It's time to jog your memory on who's still in the competition -...
BBC
AC Milan v Tottenham: Antonio Conte says his 'players need to be more resilient under pressure'
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is working on making his players "more resilient under pressure" as he prepares them to face AC Milan in the San Siro on the back of a 4-1 defeat at Leicester. The Spurs boss, who returned to the dugout on Saturday after gallbladder surgery, is missing...
BBC
Referee abuse: Hundreds tell of safety fears at grassroots level
Hundreds of grassroots referees have told the BBC they fear for their safety when refereeing and are dissatisfied with current measures to tackle abuse. More than 900 referees in England responded to a Radio 5 Live questionnaire, with 293 saying they had been physically abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers.
BBC
Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit 'puts Northern Ireland on world stage'
Rihanna's half-time Super Bowl performance has put "a little bit of Northern Ireland and Magherafelt" on a global stage. That's according to former Ireland rugby captain and proud dad, Willie Anderson. His fashion designer son Jonathan created the singer's red outfit, which she used to announce her pregnancy. "Back in...
