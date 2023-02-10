ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

WATCH: Portland State hits miracle buzzer-beater to defeat Northern Arizona

Saturday's Big Sky clash between Portland State and Northern Arizona may not have been at the top of anyone's watchlist, but the ending was must-see TV. With 0.4 seconds remaining and Northern Arizona leading 87-86, it looked like the Lumberjacks were about to wrap up a conference win. Portland State was inbounding the ball from underneath its own basket, and it was going to take a miracle for the Vikings to pull out a win.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag

Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports

Deebo Samuel says 49ers would've smashed Super Bowl-bound Eagles by double digits if QB had stayed healthy

PHOENIX -- If there's been one common theme in Phoenix this week, it's that 49ers players clearly believe they should be playing in Super Bowl LVII and not the Eagles. Over the past week, we've heard from Brandon Aiyuk, who said he would bet everything he owns on the Chiefs if he were allowed to gamble on the Super Bowl. We've also heard from Christian McCaffrey, who said that it felt like the NFC title game was "stolen" from the 49ers because they didn't have a healthy quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report

Middleton (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics. Middleton sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, which will result in a reduction in minutes for Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp. Middleton should be good to go for both of Milwaukee's games heading into the All-Star break.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut

Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday

McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday

Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. Most of Martinez's fantasy value stems from his shot blocking, and he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Competing for Opening Day role

Walker will attend big-league spring training and will be given a chance to compete for the Cardinals' Opening Day starting role in right field, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The Cardinals' top prospect, Walker is coming off a banner 2022 campaign in which he submitted a .304/.386/.508 slash line while...
CBS Sports

Chiefs score in Super Bowl 2023: Live updates, highlights as Kansas City aims to respond again to Eagles score

Chiefs fans: CBS Sports has you covered with live updates, real-time stats, highlights and more from Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City's bid for another Super Bowl title is underway. The Chiefs are duking it out with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, looking to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy under newly minted MVP Patrick Mahomes. K.C. made it to the big game by way of being the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 14-3 regular season record and by slaying the Jaguars and Bengals in the postseason. Now, the only thing standing in their way of football immortality is an Eagles team that has enjoyed similar success this year over in the NFC, so we should be in for quite a game. This is the third time that the Chiefs find themselves in the Super Bowl under Mahomes and are looking for their first title since the 2019 campaign.
KANSAS CITY, MO

