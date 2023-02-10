Read full article on original website
Legendary "NYPD Blue" Star Dies SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Are you getting guaranteed income via Los Angeles Economic Assistance Program? Check the status to receive $12,000Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment UnitsJoel EisenbergBrea, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
CBS Sports
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says he did 'check in' with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on deadline moves
Los Angeles Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the media on Saturday following the team's busy trade deadline week. Through a series of moves that was highlighted by a three-team deal that shipped Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers reshaped their roster in a significant way.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report
Middleton (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics. Middleton sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, which will result in a reduction in minutes for Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp. Middleton should be good to go for both of Milwaukee's games heading into the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Portland State hits miracle buzzer-beater to defeat Northern Arizona
Saturday's Big Sky clash between Portland State and Northern Arizona may not have been at the top of anyone's watchlist, but the ending was must-see TV. With 0.4 seconds remaining and Northern Arizona leading 87-86, it looked like the Lumberjacks were about to wrap up a conference win. Portland State was inbounding the ball from underneath its own basket, and it was going to take a miracle for the Vikings to pull out a win.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: NBC Sports Philadelphia host calls James Bradberry holding penalty 'bulls---' live on air
The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in dramatic fashion. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker booted a 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds left to lift his team to victory, but the finish wasn't without some controversy. On a key third...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Rickie Fowler sinks hole-in-one at 2023 Phoenix Open, sending crowd into frenzy
Rickie Fowler sent the Scottsdale, Arizona, faithful into an uproar when he made an ace in Sunday's final round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. On the outskirts of contention to begin Round 4, Fowler utilized his hole-in-one on the par-3 7th to push his name back onto the first page of the leaderboard.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes' trainer says his third down scramble in AFC Championship was 'biggest highlight' after injury
After Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, all eyes were on the quarterback during the AFC Championship game to see how he would hold up after the injury. His trainer, Julie Frymyer, was looking closely at how Mahomes moved during the game and was pleased with how he performed.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Jalen Hurts appears to skip postgame, on-field handshake with Patrick Mahomes after loss
Once the Super Bowl ends, it can be one of the most chaotic scenes in sports as players, coaches and media members converge on the field. A tradition that usually takes place as soon as the game ends is a handshake between the winning and losing quarterback. Once the clock...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut
Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday
Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. Most of Martinez's fantasy value stems from his shot blocking, and he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Damar Hamlin honored on field, accompanied by caregivers, takes picture with LeBron James
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was on the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, just over a month after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a "Monday Night Football" game. Hamlin was accompanied by his caregivers on the field. Hamlin...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers
Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
CBS Sports
Astros' Matt Gage: Claimed off waivers by Houston
Gage was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday. The Astros had an opening on their 40-man roster, and Gage fills that spot. The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after Toronto at the end of January to make room for Chad Green after his two-year, $8.5 million deal became official. Gage posted a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings with Toronto, and also had a 2.34 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo in those 40 appearances. He'll have a chance to win one of the final spots in the Houston bullpen during the Grapefruit League.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks, Nets move in opposite directions; Bucks stay No. 1, but Celtics, Cavs close
Whoever said "the more things change, the more they stay the same" clearly doesn't watch NBA basketball. The changes brought on by a frenzied period leading up to Thursday's trade deadline have drastically altered the league's landscape, with the Phoenix Suns catapulting to the top of the championship odds by acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes silencing the Eagles defense -- not a flag -- decided the Super Bowl, plus ranking commercials
Good morning to everyone but especially to... Sometimes, when Patrick Mahomes is cooking up something magical, you can feel it in the air. An escape act here, a quick completion there, a perfect shot downfield or a big scramble. You feel like it's only a matter of time. Sometimes numbers can't qualify it.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Competing for Opening Day role
Walker will attend big-league spring training and will be given a chance to compete for the Cardinals' Opening Day starting role in right field, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The Cardinals' top prospect, Walker is coming off a banner 2022 campaign in which he submitted a .304/.386/.508 slash line while...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Hasson Reddick opens up on turf problems: 'It was the worst field that I've ever played on'
GLENDALE, Arizona -- Haason Reddick wasn't making any excuses regarding the playing surface in Super Bowl LVII, but it was fair for the Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher to vent his frustration. Reddick didn't record a sack in the Super Bowl, but he did have seven pressures for an Eagles pass...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Jordan Spieth gets unique ruling after spectator catches his shot at Phoenix Open
What happens when a spectator at a PGA Tour event catches an errant shot? That is what Jordan Spieth found out at the Phoenix Open. On the fourth hole in his first round at TPC Scottsdale, Spieth's shot had a little too much heat behind it and a little too much wind underneath it. That resulted in the ball flying into a crowd and into the lap of a spectator. The fan picked up the ball off his leg and quickly tossed it onto the ground.
