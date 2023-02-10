A man from Lone Rock died after he was hit by a vehicle in Richland County Tuesday. At approximately 6:45pm, Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on County Highway B just East of the intersection of County Highway BA in the Town of Sylvan. Deputies arrived at the scene minutes after the call was reported to dispatch and were able to render aid to the injured pedestrian, 66 year old Bruce Anderson of Lone Rock until Medical First Responders arrived. Deputies also met with 33 year old Jamie Zinkle of Lone Rock, who was the driver of the vehicle and reported the crash. Zinkle did not show any signs of impairment while speaking with deputies and voluntarily submitted to testing. Anderson was taken to Richland Hospital by Lone Rock EMS for life threatening injuries. Anderson was then taken by Med Flight to UW Madison Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the Technical Reconstruction of the crash as the crash is still under investigation.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO