news8000.com
Supporting a small business: Local bar hosts Superbowl Sunday
LA CROSSE (WKBT)-- It's no secret that Superbowl Sunday is a good time no matter who you're rooting for. That's why local downtown La Crosse bar, Bennett O'Riley's is getting into the fun. Bennett's manager, Tom Hokanson said, “I like to get excited about competition. Anytime there’s a sport on...
news8000.com
La Crosse overdose deaths in January set monthly record
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The La Crosse area could see three times the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2023 than it saw last year. There were ten confirmed deaths last month related to fentanyl overdoses.
news8000.com
Gilmanton basketball getting ready to close the door on it's final season before co-oping
For years the Gilmanton School District has had co-op sports for football and other teams with neighboring school districts. But basketball has always hit the floor in the familiar red and black uniforms.
news8000.com
Mayo Clinic Health System encourages genetic testing
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - When it comes to your health, family history can play a huge role. That's why Mayo Clinic Health System experts recommend genetic testing.
news8000.com
Winona Sheriff's Office seeking information after bullet hole found in area home
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) -- The Winona County Sheriff's department is seeking information from the public after a bullet hole was found in a Dakota home. A resident of the house said in a Facebook post on Feb. 9 that the bullet entered through the back of their house near their headboard in the bedroom.
news8000.com
La Crosse County Sheriff's Office opens investigation on child's death
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's office is investigating the Saturday morning death of a Medary child. Officers said were called to the home just after 9 a.m. Saturday to an unresponsive child.
