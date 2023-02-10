Enter a beautiful world filled with breathtaking scenery, amazing nature and wildlife, and giant monsters trying to kill you. Keep reading to learn more about Wild Hearts, its release date, gameplay, and story. Wild Hearts Release Date: February 17, 2023 Wild Hearts comes out on February 17, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, […] The post Wild Hearts Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, and Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.

3 HOURS AGO