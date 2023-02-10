Read full article on original website
There’s a new inflation warning for consumers coming from the supply chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
7 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years
When looking for stocks to buy and hold for the next 20 years, it’s essential to find ones with economic moat. After all, when it comes to picking stocks, they should strong competitive advantages that are in durable sectors. Some of the top stocks to buy and hold, include:
U.S. military says it recovers key sensors from downed Chinese spy balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a U.S. fighter jet off South Carolina's coast on Feb. 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering. "Crews have been able to recover significant debris from...
British semiconductor bosses threaten to move overseas as U.S. and EU splurge on chips
U.K. semiconductor bosses are pleading with the government for subsidies amid fears that some chip firms will be forced to move overseas. The U.S. and EU have announced multibillion-dollar packages aimed at boosting domestic chip production, and industry executives worry the lack of a similar strategy from the U.K. is harming the country's competitiveness.
Pentagon Says Latest Shootdowns Result From Increased Caution
(Bloomberg) -- The decision to shoot down three aerial objects in recent days stemmed from a decision to pay closer attention to North American skies and take a more cautious stance toward intrusions after US forces brought down an alleged Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4, the Pentagon said. Most...
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s More Upside Ahead for These 2 Top Score Stocks
The markets might have kicked off the year in a generally upbeat mood, but they have been zigzagging recently, making it even harder to know what direction stocks are heading in next. That makes stock picking even more difficult than usual but there’s a tool that could come in handy...
Stock Gears Up to Negate Downtrend: Rallis on ‘270% Volume Spike’!
The share price of Voltas Limited (NS:VOLT) had been in a firm bear grip for a long time. There had been a continuous fall seen in Voltas’ shares which lost almost 45% of its value, from a 52-week high of INR 1,347.65 to a 2-year low of INR 737.2, marked last month. This kind of relentless selling is not easy to digest, especially when the broader markets have done relatively well.
Oil prices fall after additional U.S. crude reserve release announced
(Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it will release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and on other reports that more supply is coming into the market. Brent crude futures fell by 82 cents, or 1%, to $85.79...
'It's outrageous': Biden blasts Big Oil's record profits amid the 'energy crisis' — proposes quadrupling the tax on buybacks. Here's how much the 3 giant US-based producers made in 2022
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Thanks to strong oil prices, oil producers had a great year in 2022. But President Joe Biden is not a fan. “You...
Radioligand therapy, a 'game-changer' for cancer treatment, forces manufacturers to race against a ticking clock
Radioligand therapy, a targeted form of cancer treatment, is only viable for a few days after it's manufactured. One pharmaceutical company is racing against the clock to deliver it to patients in time. In 2010, a volcano erupted in Iceland. For Dr. Oliver Sartor, a cancer research professor at the...
