Player to Watch Robby Fabbri- The Red Wings look to pick up another two points with the help of Robby Fabbri
The Detroit Red Wings will play a matinee game against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon, with puck drop set for 12:00 PM, and #14 Robby Fabbri will be the Player to watch. This is the Red Wings' first matchup against the Canucks this season; the Red Wings swept the Canucks last season, winning the first matchup in Detroit 3-1 and the second one in Vancouver 1-0.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Could Reunite with Tyler Motte at Deadline
General manager Chris Drury pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade, acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in 2024. The move filled the New York Rangers’ need for a third-pair left defenseman and a scoring right wing without hemorrhaging the prospect pool.
Clayton News Daily
Canadiens eye third straight win, face last-place Blackhawks
After two consecutive victories, the Montreal Canadiens will aim to match their longest winning streak of the season when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. As modest as a three-game win streak might be, the Canadiens will take any achievement they can get amidst a difficult season. Montreal's 22-27-4 record puts the team in last place in the Atlantic Division, and six teams sit between the Canadiens and the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth.
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche look to avenge loss vs. Lightning
The first rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals was not much of a contest. The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, winning 5-0 on the same ice where Colorado hoisted the Cup last June. The Avalanche don't have to wait long to get even, though, when...
Clayton News Daily
Hurricanes, Capitals aim for more consistency out of break
It's a big week for the Carolina Hurricanes, meaning they will want to start playing their best hockey soon. After a rough beginning to the resumption of their schedule after the All-Star break, the Hurricanes take on the host Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. "We've got to get going again,"...
Clayton News Daily
Devils take aim at cellar-dwelling Blue Jackets
Although the New Jersey Devils are earning plenty of points lately, the one they were unable to get Saturday left them feeling slightly disappointed and frustrated. On Tuesday, the Devils will hope to avoid consecutive losses for the first time in six weeks when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Blais, Perunovich & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action after the All-Star Break. They have just under three weeks before the trade deadline with many moves to come. They’ve solidified themselves as sellers with the trade of Vladimir Tarasenko. The Blues’ schedule this month is difficult. They have eight games...
Yardbarker
Avalanche place defenseman Brad Hunt on waivers
The Colorado Avalanche have placed defenseman Brad Hunt on waivers on Saturday, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The 34-year-old is in his first season with the club, recording six points in 26 games. Hunt has spent half of the year in the AHL, recording an impressive six goals and 20 points in 22 games with the Eagles. He started the year in the minors before getting called up in early December before playing a depth role with the Avalanche ever since.
Clayton News Daily
Sharks hope to build on momentum, host Pens
The San Jose Sharks likely do not have enough games left on their schedule to make a move into the top half of the Pacific Division, but coach David Quinn's club is showing signs of improved play and good results. Riding in seventh place in the eight-team division, the Sharks...
Clayton News Daily
Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers stop Wild in shootout
Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves -- including two on breakaways -- and he added two more stops in a shootout as the Florida Panthers defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in Saint Paul, Minn. Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout for Florida, which got a goal in regulation...
Clayton News Daily
Senators rally late, stun Flames in overtime
Tim Stutzle scored 1:55 into overtime to cap off a four-point night and give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 comeback win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday. Down 3-1 with 2:14 of regulation time remaining, the Senators equalized on two goals within a 46-second span. Drake Batherson pounced on a loose puck at 17:46 of the third period, and Alex DeBrincat's bad-angle shot found its way into the net at the 18:32 mark.
Clayton News Daily
Dylan Larkin scores twice as Wings rout Canucks
Dylan Larkin scored twice to lead the visiting Detroit Red Wings to a convincing 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Gustav Lindstrom and Robby Fabbri both collected one goal and one assist, while Pius Suter and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the Red Wings, who claimed both halves of a home-and-home series with the Canucks and are on a three-game winning streak. Michael Rasmussen collected a pair of assists in a return to his hometown, and goaltender Ville Husso made 28 saves, with one of those coming on Phillip Di Giuseppe's penalty shot in the final minute.
Clayton News Daily
Lawson Crouse scores twice, Coyotes top Preds
Lawson Crouse scored two goals including what proved to be the game-winner early in the third period and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves to lead the visiting Arizona Coyotes to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night. Nick Schmaltz scored a goal for the third straight game...
Yardbarker
Vitali Kravtsov Has Asked for a Trade from the New York Rangers
Vitali Kravtsov has reportedly requested a trade from the New York Rangers. In a report published by Larry Brooks of The New York Post, the scribe writes, “The Post has confirmed that Vitali Kravtsov’s camp has requested that No. 74 be moved ahead of the March 3 deadline if he is not a part of the club’s immediate plans.” He adds, Saturday’s scratch in Carolina after having been reinserted into the lineup the previous night against Seattle following four straight in street clothes indicates that he is not.”
Yardbarker
Canadiens Could Renew Trade Talks For Rangers’ Kravtsov
The Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers could renew trade talks, with Vitali Kravtsov again asking for a trade out of the Big Apple. Leading up to last year’s NHL Trade Deadline, the Canadiens and Rangers were said to be engaging in trade discussions together over some of New York’s prospects.
NHL
Tarasenko's message to St. Louis
Former Blue shared a message for St. Louis on Instagram. Vladimir Tarasenko, who was traded to the New York Rangers on Thursday, shared a message to the fans in St. Louis on Sunday. Here's what he had to say on his personal Instagram account:. (To my) St. Louis Blues family,
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Cardinals give extension to exec John Mozeliak
John Mozeliak will remain as the St. Louis Cardinals' president of baseball operations through 2025 after agreeing to a contract extension with the team, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Prior to the extension, Mozeliak was due to be entering the final season of his contract. Mozeliak, 54, has been in...
Clayton News Daily
Pacific Division's best clash as Suns meet Kings
The Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant era has opened at a more deliberate pace, with the star forward serving as more of a celebrity and spectator than basketball player so far. With Durant still not ready to hit the court in the desert, the new Western Conference favorite welcomes fellow newcomers T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley to the team at home Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Warriors face Sun. deadline on Gary Payton II trade
The Golden State Warriors face a Sunday night deadline on whether to nix a four-team trade involving Gary Payton II after he failed his physical due to an abdominal injury, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday. Payton's injury could sideline him for the much of the remainder of the regular...
