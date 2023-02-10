Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
The iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099 to buy, but here's how much it costs to make
How much does it cost Apple to create one of its biggest, most powerful iPhones yet?. An analysis firm has deduced the approximate bill-of-materials (BoM) cost of an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Allegedly, one of these phones costs just $464, less than half of its $1,099 retail price. This BoM...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Do the Flagship Phones Compare?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Feb. 1 during the company's Unpacked event, but that doesn't mean you have to get the upgrade. Last year's Galaxy S22 is now available with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs, like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Note 20 Ultra: Should you upgrade?
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was supposed to be the last Note phone ever for Samsung, and while many thought that meant the end of the S Pen-wielding flagships, Samsung threw us a curve ball and resurrected the series under a different name. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is in many...
Android Authority
Xiaomi's first phone with a 'Dynamic Island' could launch globally soon
Another rebranded product from the company. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 13 Lite at MWC 2023. A leaked unboxing video of the phone shows it’s a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2. The phone has a pill-shaped selfie camera housing that resembles the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.
TechCrunch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
For one thing, there was little daylight left between the Galaxy S and Note lines. From a design standpoint, the two had become increasingly difficult to distinguish. The idea of a big phone is more normal than novel these days, and the addition of S Pen functionality to the former was the last straw. There’s also the simple fact that people just aren’t buying phones like they used to, so combining two similar premium lines was a logical move.
hypebeast.com
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets a BMW M3-Inspired Makeover
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung‘s latest flagship smartphone, and now it has been given an automotive-themed reworking courtesy of BMW‘s M division. Inspired by the iconic BMW M3, the new device incorporates all the internals and design features of the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, but now features the external body modeled on the M3. In doing so, BMW and Samsung created a hard shell that imagines the new-generation M3‘s grilles, sitting alongside roundels and branding. Upon boot-up, the screen has been customized to fit the BMW theme, displaying the BMW M colors.
Android Authority
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is health-focused but lacks focus
It's hard to nail down the right audience for this special edition device. Fossil’s Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition boasts an elegant build, upgraded features, and a sleek blend of traditional looks with fitness tracking smarts. Its e-ink display also keeps the device’s battery life up to Fossil’s impressive standards. However, while the hybrid watch may be a class act, it’s not the perfect companion for a gym class. In short, the watch lands in an unfortunate limbo between a timepiece and a health tool, without necessarily nailing either one.
Android Authority
Sony's next flagship ups camera resolution, keeps headphone jack even in 2023
Meet the (leaked) Sony Xperia 1 V. Leaked Sony Xperia 1 V renders show a familiar design. Outed specs of the phone suggest a camera upgrade is on the cards. The phone seems to retain a 3.5mm headphone jack and a physical fingerprint reader. Sony is one of the few...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3.1 now available for iPhone users, here’s what’s new
IOS 16.3.1 is rolling out today to iPhone users, alongside iPadOS 16.3.1 for iPad. These updates include fixes for iCloud performance, Siri and Find My, and Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Head below for the full release notes. You can update your iPhone to...
Android Authority
Samsung Camera Assistant gets more features, coming to more phones
The updated Camera Assistant might help if you're not happy with your phone's shutter lag. Samsung has updated the Camera Assistant app with new features and tweaks. New features include a quick-tap shutter option and screen dimming while recording. Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app last year as part of...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn't cost Apple much more than iPhone 13 Pro Max
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's component cost to produce theiPhone 14 Pro Max is a mere 3.7% more than what it paid to make each iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2022, analysts claim. The blended build of materials...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus tipped to upgrade to new camera humps
The iPhone 14 could easily be mistaken for its vanilla 13 forebear; however, according to a new rumor, the next-gen 15 will have a better chance of distinguishing itself in 2023. It will allegedly join the 15 Plus in developing a new kind of camera hump, thought to accommodate new upgrades found in the current Pro and Pro Max variants.
Android Authority
Carl Pei reviews the OnePlus 11, calls it 'beautiful' but has 'no real identity'
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has a lot of thoughts about his former company's latest release. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has released a OnePlus 11 review. Carl Pei has a lot of good things to say about the “beautiful” phone but laments that it has “no real identity.”
Android Authority
Here's how to get the Galaxy S23's bypass charging feature on your phone
Want bypass charging on your Galaxy phone? You can try this method. The Galaxy S23 line’s bypass charging feature is reportedly available on more Galaxy phones. A Redditor has posted a guide to getting the feature on your phone. Samsung introduced a so-called “Pause USB Power Delivery” feature on...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Everything we know and what we want to see
Everything we know about Samsung's next smartwatch, plus improvements we want to see. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series may still seem like a fresh new wearable, we’re likely already halfway to the next iteration. Sure, rumors about a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have been sparse so far. However, there’s no doubt in our minds that the current Wear OS juggernaut has a follow-up on the way. We’ll keep track of any details we hear below so you can stay abreast of what you might expect to see on the next Galaxy Watch. Plus, it’s never too early to start dreaming up a wish list.
Android Authority
Not trading in my old Samsung smartwatch solved my battery anxiety problem
Buying a new Galaxy Watch? Here's why you should hold onto your old one. After using Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch for nearly six consecutive years, I finally moved to the Galaxy Watch 4 sometime last year. From performance to app support, it was a big upgrade in every way — thanks largely to Samsung adopting Wear OS 3. But only a few days in, I found myself regretting my decision. I couldn’t shake the feeling that my six-year-old Gear S3 delivered significantly better battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4.
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 software is here for older Samsung flagships (Updated)
Update: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S22 series are now getting the One UI 5.1 update in a few countries. The One UI 5.1 update has landed on the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 after Canadian carrier Fido revealed a Feb-end rollout date.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 45W fast charging is actually fast this time
Charging power and speeds are consistently contentious topics. From overzealous marketing and worries about damaged battery longevity to handsets that simply charge too slowly, it seems like few brands actually get charging just right. Samsung is no different. Despite advertising 45W wired charging power since 2022’s flagships, it turned out...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👏 Flagship foldable revisited
Is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 still good six months later? Also, there was a practical reason behind RiRi's Super Bowl performance. 🥵 Good morning all, and welcome to the Daily Authority. It was absolutely sweltering here this past weekend, so much so that I seriously considered sleeping outside. I didn’t because I dislike mosquitoes even more than the heat.
Digital Trends
The Galaxy S23 bloatware problem isn’t nearly as bad as you think
During its Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 event, Samsung revealed the next generation of Galaxy phones that make up the S23 lineup: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These phones are packed with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip from Qualcomm and have up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, a massive 200MP main camera on the Ultra, and plenty of other powerful features.
Comments / 0