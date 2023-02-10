Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Max Scorpion "M. Frank Rudy"
Following the release of commemorative Air Max 97s, now dedicates its new Air Max Scorpion silhouette to late NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy. Rudy was famously responsible for coming up with the novel idea of adding air units to Nike sneakers. With the approval of Nike founder Phil Knight, the first “Air” sneakers known as the Air Tailwind were released in 1978. The technology was later patented in 1980.
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy Reveals Nike Air Penny II Apparel Collaboration
Stüssy is the gift that keeps on giving. Just over one month deep into the new year, the skating imprint has already delivered much-talked-about collaborations with the likes of Timberland and Our Legacy WORK SHOP, as well as a fully-fledged Spring 2023 collection — and it’s showing no signs of braking. On Monday, Shawn Stüssy’s label revealed its full collaboration with.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 2 "EMB"
Joining the Dunk High, a series of NBA x Nike Dunk Lows, and Air Force 1s as part of Nike‘s “Embedded” collection is a new Nike Air Max Penny 2 “EMB” which has surfaced in a clean greyscale colorway. Named after NBA legend Penny Hardaway,...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Feet Look at the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collab
The Tiffany & Co. x has garnered a lot of attention in the past week with the surprise reveal of its unprecedented collaboration. After the unveiling that saw the brands take out a full-page print ad in The New York Times to feature the co-branded Nike shoe box in the Tiffany blue, featuring both logos and the phrase, “A Legendary Pair,” sneakerheads and fans alike have been in a frenzy online with many sharing mixed reviews.
Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5%
While Jordan Brand products generate $3 million for Nike every five hours, Michael Jordan only gets 5% of each sale. The post Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5% appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report
Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
See the Sneakers Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Wore to Super Bowl LVII
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy wore Puma and Air Jordan sneakers at Super Bowl LVII.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
hypebeast.com
First Look at Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 1 High
Since hitting the scene in the 2000s, Teyana Taylor has made a name for herself as not only an actress, singer, dancer, model, etc. but as a formidable sneakerhead and fashion icon as well. Previously, projects with adidas and Reebok offered her the chance to bring her vision to life on a sneaker. However, she’s now taking things to the next level by teaming up with Jordan Brand to take on the timeless Air Jordan 1 High.
A pair of huge cartoonish boots are about to go on sale for $350 and the internet is obsessed with them
MSCHF will put the boots on sale Feb. 16 for $350. StockX, an online reseller and marketplace for sneakerheads, is already listing the resale value at $1,789. Fashion is something that’s innately personal, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks the oversized red boots released by art house/retailer MSCHF are haute couture. But that’s not stopping the online world from going crazy over them.
Adidas’s bill for Kanye West’s antisemitic outbursts just went up another $1.3 billion
Adidas hasn't made a concrete decision on writing off all of its remaining Yeezy merchandise. Adidas has been lumped with more than a billion dollars of Yeezy stock that it may have to write off, having ended its relationship with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The sportswear brand...
