Rivet falls in Bloomington
Vincennes Rivet boys trailed 49-25 at halftime and never recovered in losing at Lighthouse Christian Academy in Bloomington 83-44. Tommy Herman led Rivet with 34 points and 14 rebounds. In the last three games, Herman has accounted for 108 points and 34 rebounds. The Patriots are 4-14 on the season.
Gibson County Bicyclist Suffers Broken Bones in Car-Bike Accident
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a man riding a bike was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon on Carithers Road near Princeton. The unnamed man was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple bone fractures. The investigation is ongoing.
Carol M. Templin, 87, Washington
Carol M. Templin, 87, passed away at 6:44 a.m. on February 9, 2023, at The Villages at Oakridge. Carol was born on January 7, 1936, in Mishawaka, IN, the daughter of Ronald and Clara (Micinski) Shafer. Carol married James R. Templin on September 1, 1956, and he survives. Carol was...
KC Sheriff Depending on Public for Assistance
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department wants you to be their eyes and ears for any illegal activity. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin knows his department counts on the public — especially to inform them of possible drunk drivers. Everyone is also encouraged to install the Department’s app on...
Knox County Community Foundation Awards Grant
Old Town Players, Inc. recently received a $1,000 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grant Program. The Knox Gives Grant Program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation’s most recent grant recommendation was made by Susan Yochum for general support to Old Town Players Inc.
Indiana State Police Warns of Phone Scam
The Indiana State Police Evansville Post is warning the public about a phone scam. A resident received a phone call from a person who said they were representing the I-S-P and was collecting funds to help clear the highways during adverse weather. The I-S-P stresses it does not solicit money....
Convicted Child Molester Gets 48 Years in Prison
A Gibson County man was sentenced in Gibson Circuit Court for child molesting in a case dating back to 2020. 51 year-old James Cox received a 48 year setence for the crime. The sentence includes 38 years for the crime itself, and another ten for having a prior unrelated child molesting conviction.
Helping His Hands Asking for Help With Food Drives
Work to feed people continues into the early year for Vincennes-based Helping His Hands. The group is best-known for its disaster-based rescue efforts across the South and Midwest — but it also runs a food distribution service for the area. Helping His Hands president Scott Shipman reminds everyone that...
