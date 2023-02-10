Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There used to be a time a long while ago when Chromebooks were just netbooks. ChromeOS was just the Chrome experience and little else. But Google has sought ways to make Chromebooks more useful from adding support for Android apps to even Linux programs. The company's new focus is on making its lightweight do-anything operating system better for gaming and while the main thrust of it seems focused on cloud gaming — as evidenced by some flashy new gaming Chromebooks — that doesn't mean you can't run a game locally every once in a while. In that department, Chromebook users are getting ready to celebrate a huge win as Minecraft is now available on their platform (limited in gameplay as it may be for now).

2 DAYS AGO