Is gearing up for the Spring season with the release of the “Baltic Blue” colorway for the Air Max 1. Arriving in head-to-toe corduroy makeup, the Air Max 1 has a new textured look throughout the shoe, giving the classic silhouette an elevated makeover. The shoe is covered in a light blue corduroy material across the upper while the Swoosh follows in a beige colorway. The same beige color highlights the tongue tags that feature the Nike Air Max branding in grey, matching the inner lining of the shoe. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and deep navy speckled outsole to round out the design.

18 HOURS AGO