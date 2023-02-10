Read full article on original website
Zenith Unveils Its DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Watch Box Set
Zenith has unveiled its DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Box Set, an exclusive and limited box set comprising eight DEFY 21 Ultraviolet chronographs. Housed in an iridescent acrylic presentation case, every one of the watches boasts a different colorway, ranging from black, violet, blue, pink, orange, green, khaki, and turquoise. Attired in a matte-finished titanium build, the timepieces are characterized by an open-dial design and raised chronograph counters, complete with the movement doused in a vivid metallic hue that corresponds to each piece’s Cordura-effect rubber straps.
Grand Seiko Previews Its SBGC253 Spring Drive Chronograph GMT
The latest offering to Grand Seiko’s sport collection is the SBGC253 Spring Drive Chronograph GMT. Crafted with the watchmaker’s emblematic lion symbol in mind, the timepiece poses as an homage to the beast via its various characteristics. Starting from the case, its sharp and angular corners emulate the...
And Wander and Salomon Reconnect for XT-Slate Sneakers
And wander, an outdoor brand founded by former ISSEY MIYAKE designers Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori, has unveiled a new iteration of Salomon‘s XT-SLATE sneaker. The pairs come shortly after Salomon revealed a special take on the silhouette with Wood Wood, and follows and wander and Salomon’s long line of collaborations stretching back to 2019.
Treasure at Goodwill: A man knew he had hit the jackpot when he spotted a "worn out" $6 watch
There are quite a few incidents of people finding valuable objects but not realizing their true value until the object has been examined by an expert. The few, lucky people who appear on the Antiques Roadshow are prime examples of this.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
First Look at Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 1 High
Since hitting the scene in the 2000s, Teyana Taylor has made a name for herself as not only an actress, singer, dancer, model, etc. but as a formidable sneakerhead and fashion icon as well. Previously, projects with adidas and Reebok offered her the chance to bring her vision to life on a sneaker. However, she’s now taking things to the next level by teaming up with Jordan Brand to take on the timeless Air Jordan 1 High.
Under Armour's SlipSpeed Trainer Slides Into NYC for Valentine's Day Pop-Up
Under Armour’s go-anywhere, do-anything SlipSpeed can be summed up in one word: versatile. It’s a shoe that was made for high-impact athletic activity but is comfortable and flexible enough for casual wear — a secondary purpose that’s aided by its crushable heel and BOA lacing system. It’s a true “one-a-day” shoe: if you’re rocking the SlipSpeed when you head out for the day you won’t need to bring another pair of shoes with you, no matter what you have planned.
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
Take an Official Look at the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Doernbecher"
Arriving as a part of a larger Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023 is a special-edition. Zoom Vomero 5 designed by 11-year-old Jaren Heacock, an aspiring engineer, artist, and designer who was born with cleft palate, later undergoing complex procedures and speech therapy to become the articulate and inventive kid he is today. Each year, as part of an ongoing partnership that stretches back to 2004, a small group of patients from OHSU’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital are invited to create their own Nike products which are auctioned at a fundraiser and sold to the public in limited quantities.
Supreme Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing a teaser image, Supreme has now returned to showcase its latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Revealing the range, we are presented with a simple lookbook starring members of its current skate team – Tyshawn Jones, Sean Pablo, Efron Danzig, and Taito. The seasonal offering is dominated by...
Another Nike SB Dunk Low Decon "N7" Has Surfaced
Since October of last year, various peeks into Nike’s N7 collection for 2023 have hit the net. The line celebrates and honors Native American and Indigenous communities with thematic apparel and footwear releasing each year in support of Nike’s N7 Fund which has aided over 270 communities and organizations since 2009, awarding over $8 million USD in grants. Now, it has been revealed that.
Parley Ocean Plastic Renews Life in the adidas Supernova 2.0
As brands continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability, new practices and innovative technology help them inch closer to a lessened effect. With. , a key part of their commitment to ending plastic waste is a partnership with Parley for the Oceans — a nonprofit organization that specializes in protecting the oceans.
TikTok Is Reportedly Working on a Feature To Let Creators Paywall Videos
TikTok is reportedly devising a new way to help creators make money. The platform is currently working on developing a paywall feature, according to The Information. Citing sources close to the matter, the publication reports that the feature would allow select creators to charge $1 USD, or a price of their choice, for access to a given video. It’s not totally clear how the system would work or exactly who would be eligible to paywall their content.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets a BMW M3-Inspired Makeover
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung‘s latest flagship smartphone, and now it has been given an automotive-themed reworking courtesy of BMW‘s M division. Inspired by the iconic BMW M3, the new device incorporates all the internals and design features of the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, but now features the external body modeled on the M3. In doing so, BMW and Samsung created a hard shell that imagines the new-generation M3‘s grilles, sitting alongside roundels and branding. Upon boot-up, the screen has been customized to fit the BMW theme, displaying the BMW M colors.
The Nike Air Max 1 Comes Outfitted in "Baltic Blue" Corduroy
Is gearing up for the Spring season with the release of the “Baltic Blue” colorway for the Air Max 1. Arriving in head-to-toe corduroy makeup, the Air Max 1 has a new textured look throughout the shoe, giving the classic silhouette an elevated makeover. The shoe is covered in a light blue corduroy material across the upper while the Swoosh follows in a beige colorway. The same beige color highlights the tongue tags that feature the Nike Air Max branding in grey, matching the inner lining of the shoe. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and deep navy speckled outsole to round out the design.
BED j.w. FORD FW23 Is a Display of Twinkling Imagination
BED j.w. FORD has focused on channeling the childlike curiosity and wonder of imagination for its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Entitled “twinkle twinkle little star,” the brand’s latest aptly expands its design catalog while also offering up eye-catching newness. In conceiving the new collection, brand founder/creative director Shinpei...
Stellantis Shares First Look at 2024 Ram 1500
Last month, Stellantis debuted a prototype of its forthcoming electric Ram truck, a sleek and futuristic take on the iconic vehicle. Now, the automaker has returned with official images of the 2024 Ram EV. For the model, which is still in the pre-production phase, Stellantis seems to have shied away...
Official Images of the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection
Since 2004, has teamed up with OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital with the Doernbecher Freestyle initiative. Every year, Nike Employee Design volunteers collaborate with a select few OHSU Doernbecher patients to craft motivational designs in footwear, apparel and equipment. These creations are auctioned off for fundraising purposes, and later offered to the public in limited quantities. In October of last year, the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023 was revealed, starring six talented designers and their six sneakers paired with matching apparel.
